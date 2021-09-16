Adnan Abou Walid al Sahraoui: French forces kill ISIS leader, says Macron





French Minister for the Armed Forces Florence Parly wrote on Twitter on Thursday that military and intelligence agents had contributed to a “long-term hunt” for the ISIS-GS leader, which she described as a “decisive blow” to the group.

“This is another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel,” President Macron said on Twitter.

ISIS-GS was established in 2015 after al Sahraoui, it split from the al-Qaeda-linked al-Murabitun group — another African-based splinter group.

In 2017, al Sahraoui claimed responsibility for an ambush by US forces in Niger that killed four American soldiers.

The US State Department designated ISIS-GS as one Foreign Terrorist Organization in 2018, and announced in 2019 a $ 5 million reward for information leading to the capture of al Sahraoui. He was responsible for “cowardly and especially deadly” attacks targeting civilians and security forces in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, according to a statement from a spokesman for the French presidency. In August 2020, al Sahraoui “personally ordered” the killing of six French aid workers and their driver and guide, the statement added. President Macron announced in June 2021 the completion of the current French deployment in the Sahel region, Operation Barkhane, with a gradual handover of a multilateral mission. That would mean a “profound transformation” of the French military presence in the Sahel, President Macron said on June 10. According to the French Ministry of Defense, as of September, France has 5,100 troops stationed in five countries in the Sahel region: Chad, Mali, Niger, Mauritania and Burkina Faso. Future international efforts will be led by the Takuba Task Force, a French-led European military force that advises, assists and accompanies the Mountain Armed Forces in the Sahel, according to the French president. The French army will be the “backbone” of that force, completed by special forces from European and partner countries in the region. This is an evolving story, more to come.

