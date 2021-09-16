Navy Welcomes Senior International Military Officers in Mechanicsburg, Philadelphia> United States Navy> News-Stories





Students visited NAVSUP and NAVSUP WSS at the Mechanicsburg Marine Support Activity on August 17 and returned to the NAVSUP WSS offices in Philadelphia on August 31 and September 1. The officers also visited several U.S. Department of Defense commands during their seven-week course in order to develop a deeper understanding of the complex U.S. military supply chain. The program began with a two-week post-MBA level course taught by university professors from major business schools covering management skills used by both the Department of Defense and the defense industry. Upon arrival in Mechanicsburg, the students met with Admiral Peter Stamatopoulos, Commander of NAVSUP, and received information on NAVSUP command, supply chain technology, and fleet operations. Later, they visited NAVSUP WSS to learn about the command and how it supports the naval mission.

In Philadelphia, Captain Shannon Walker, NAVSUP WSS Deputy Commander for Aviation, greeted the students. “You are here because your country is investing in you,” Walker said. “As you continue to be promoted to higher-responsibility roles, you can use what you learn here today.” Other subject experts from the NAVSUP WSS command spent two days informing students and holding discussions on a number of topics, including Integrated Weapons Systems Support Teams, the inclusion of NAVSUP WSS on the F-35 and P-8 platforms, engineering, management and a summary of several digital tools including the Security Cooperation Information Portal, the Enhanced Freight Forwarding Tracking System, the Repair Management System (WebRoR), and the Management Information System – International Logistics (MISIL) . The second day in Philadelphia began with a presentation by Royal Australian Air Force Guarantee Officer Neil Crawley who has represented his service as External Security Assistance Representative at NAVSUP WSS since December 2018. Crawley shared his experiences working in the US Navy at NAVSUP WSS, which currently supports 44 SAFRs in 27 offices from 20 countries. SAFRs work side by side with NAVSUP WSS employees and perform an integral role in supporting foreign military sales programs.

The rest of the day was spent on topics including contracting, performance-based logistics contracts, and meetings with country program teams within Foreign Military Sales.

NAVSUP WSS often expects foreign service members to help them take a first-hand look at the US supply chain in action and develop a deeper understanding of the role NAVSUP WSS plays in strengthening the partnership between The United States and its allies. “When you combine what these officers offer and their seats at the table and what we bring to the table, it makes us an unstoppable, invincible force,” Walker said. “It is very easy to understand why we attach so much importance to these partnerships.” NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under the Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and Navy Supply Corps manage and enable supply chain, procurement, operational logistics and care activities Sailor & Family with our mission partners to generate preparedness and support naval forces worldwide to prevent and win with determination wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

