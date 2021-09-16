Williamson and Raab were not fired due to incompetence, says defense secretary | Boris Johnson





Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace has said that Boris Johnson has not fired or ousted MPs from the Cabinet because of their incompetence. Wallace said the characteristics of Gavin Williamson, who was fired as education secretary, have been unfair and said Dominic Raab was not ousted by the foreign secretary because he was on holiday while Kabul was falling in Afghanistan. Wallace told BBC Breakfast that the prime minister had ousted people from the government not because they were incompetent, not because they were not loyal enough, but because he had to refresh his team. Wallace told Raab: Dominic is a lawyer by profession, he started his life in the Foreign Office as a human rights lawyer and went to the Ministry of Justice, which is actually a very, very important role and a role he desperately understands. Wallace also said improving women’s representation in the Cabinet was key to Johnson’s thinking. Speaking to Sky News, he said: The Prime Minister wanted to bring in a number of women MPs, determined to rise to levels not only in the country but also in representing my parties around the Cabinet table. He defended the appointment of Nadine Dorries as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, saying: I think Nadine Dorries is actually a bestselling author, she has sold thousands upon thousands of books and now if that is not part of culture, media and sports, I do not know. What’s great about Nadine Dorries is that it produces culture that people buy and actually want to see, rather than some of the biggest schemes we’ve seen funded in the past by taxpayer money. Meanwhile, the former head of Ofsted, Sir Michael Wilshaw, has said that the new education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, has a big job on his hands. Wilshaw told Radio 4s Today: “I think it’s really important that we should not underestimate the damage and disruption that Covid caused to schools, teachers and students. The new Secretary of State has a great deal of work to do to stabilize the education system and restore trust among key teachers and teaching staff, which has been severely damaged. He should be a powerful voice in the Cabinet. When I was a head teacher, I was inspired by the strong secretary of state. He said the government should have listened to Sir Kevan Collins, who was named as the king of education recovery but left in June after a funding dispute.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/16/williamson-and-raab-not-sacked-due-to-incompetence-says-defence-secretary

