What is the situation of COVID-19 in Sask. schools? Here’s what you need to know

In the first half of the school month, one in five people who test positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan are children ages zero to 11 years old.

The four largest school sectors in the province Regina Public Schools, Regina Catholic Schools, Saskatoon Public Schools and Saskatoon Greater Catholic Schools have reported dozens of cases of combined COVID since the first week of classes.

Divisions are notified of cases by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC). The provincial website has a list of COVID-19 cases in schools, but was not updated last Monday.

Saskatoon Public Schools told CBC News there were 16 positive cases from September 12 to 15. The Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools also reported 12 cases from September 12 to 14. Meanwhile, Regina Public Schools had eight from September 12th to 14th. Regina Catholic Schools said no case was reported last Sunday, but there have been 10 cases so far this year.

Of the 475 new cases of Saskatchewan COVID reported Wednesday, 104 of them are among children ages zero to 11 who are not eligible for vaccination. This is just under 22 percent of all cases.

Nationwide approach to combat COVID needed: Sask. Health Authority

Cory Neudorf, senior interim health official for JSC, said the growing number of children getting infected is “worrying, though not surprising”.

“What we have seen as the fourth wave of COVID has hit across the country, we mostly see this as an outbreak of the unvaccinated,” Neudorf said. “So we expect to see a larger proportion of cases that are in that younger age group right now.”

Neudorf said the provincial government is “late” in leading a coordinated approach to addressing the increase in cases.

He said mandatory camouflage for all age groups and mandatory vaccinations for school staff and qualified students can help protect children in schools.

“The JSC will continue to give our advice on what we think should happen medically to control this pandemic. These concerns go to the government and then it is up to the government to decide how to act,” he said.

“It is always more effective if we can get a coordinated response across the province. In the absence of that, all we can do is try to give local advice back to individual school divisions.”

The Saskatchewan Federation of Teachers is also calling for a public health order across the province for masks and vaccination mandates in schools.

Patrick Maze, president of the union, criticized the provincial government for leaving it to individual school departments to enforce security measures.

“The big frustration here is that we should have learned a lot over the last year and a half to deal with COVID,” Maze said. “Unfortunately, our government seems to have suffered a setback just by saying ‘we want nothing to do with it and we’re just going to take it to other levels to deal with it. “

Masks are not mandatory at every school in the province.

The Regina and Saskatoon public and Catholic school divisions are among those forcing the use of internal masks in elementary and high schools. Prairie Spirit schools also recently announced a mask mandate, in effect this week.

The new mandatory self-isolation order has exceptions for children who are close contacts

The province issued a new public health order last week demanding that anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 be isolated for 10 days after receiving a positive test result.

The order states that unvaccinated children who are in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case should not be isolated if exposure has occurred at school, but they should be isolated if exposure has occurred outside of school.

Maze said the exception “does not make sense.”

“Where you are exposed to COVID you do not have to determine what the next steps are. If you are exposed to COVID, you should be forced to isolate yourself until we are sure you are safe,” he said.

“There are a lot of contradictory rules and not a lot of logic to the rules. From the point of view of the Teachers’ Federation, we would like to keep things simple and just say that if you are exposed, you are asked to isolate yourself, similarly. with last year. “