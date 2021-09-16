Jakarta Pollution lawsuit: Residents win battle for fresh air against Indonesian government

They had violated the country’s environmental laws, the verdict said, calling on senior officials to establish a national standard of ambient air quality, among a range of other measures.

Jakarta, home to more than 10.5 million people, consistently ranks among the world’s worst cities for air pollution.

“We hope all the defendants accept this decision because they also live here,” Aqsa said. “We hope that they will obey this decision by implementing all the points through their action and strategic planning.”

Defendants’ attorney, who was not present in court Thursday, declined to comment on the decision when contacted by CNN.

Prior to the ruling, Leonard Simanjuntak, Country Director for Greenpeace Indonesia and plaintiff in the lawsuit as a private citizen, said several applicants had faced significant health problems from the breathing of the “dirty air” of Jakarta.

He cited asthma, skin problems and the case of a plaintiff who developed an upper respiratory tract infection after being transferred to the city.

Citizens claimed that the government had been negligent in complying with its obligations in managing air pollution in Jakarta and had failed to fulfill residents’ right to clean air.

“Not all of us have the same sensitivities, but there are those who experience health problems related to the polluted air we breathe,” Simanjuntak said.

Drowning from smog

Indonesia is the most polluted country in Southeast Asia and Jakarta is the 10th most polluted capital in the world, according to World Air Quality Report 2020 from IQAir with

Air pollution is often measured by the concentration of PM2.5 – microscopic particles that contain pollutants such as sulfate, nitrate and carbon black. They are small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and can cause serious health problems including lung cancer, coronary heart disease, strokes and premature death.

The World Health Organization (WHO) determines standard for PM2.5 in safe ambient air quality at 10 micrograms per cubic meter. In Indonesia, the safe national standard set by the government is 15 micrograms per cubic meter.

But in Jakarta, readings regularly exceed both levels – with an average annual PM2.5 concentration of 39.6 micrograms per cubic meter, according to the IQAir report.

According to a study by Center for Energy and Clean Air Research (KREA). Coal-fired power plants on the outskirts of the city also play a role, the study said.

Citizens challenge the government

Yuyun Ismawati, co-founder of environmental group Nexus3 Foundation, said she joined the lawsuit after getting tired of the bad city air.

“This civil lawsuit is for me to defend and defend the right to health for all, especially for children and for their future,” she said.

She said her two-year-old nephew had developed symptoms of skin eczema after sitting on the balcony of her family’s 15th floor apartment in central Jakarta.

“The doctor said we should try to reduce my nephew’s exposure to the outside air,” she added. “This is ridiculous because the sun is supposed to be good for him, but he can not be outside because of the air?”

Prior to the ruling, Yuyun and other activists said they hoped a court victory would put pressure on the government to implement national air quality standards in Jakarta.

She also said they wanted local and national governments to implement environmental safeguards, impose strict regulations on coal-fired power plants and be transparent in air pollution policies.

Simanjuntak, from Greenpeace, said it was almost impossible to avoid the impact of bad air when traveling the streets of Jakarta. “Even a mask can’t really protect you,” he said.

Prior to the ruling, he said he hoped the trial would force the government to commit resources to make the air of Jakarta more breathable.

“What we are calling for is a comprehensive policy reform in terms of the regulatory framework, higher ambient air quality standards to be adopted based on WHO standards,” he said. Simanjuntak tha.

In one briefly written in support of the lawsuit, the UN special rapporteur on human rights and the environment, David R. Boyd, said: “Air pollution is a major problem in Indonesia causing hundreds of thousands of premature deaths each year.” He added that “the problems are particularly serious in Jakarta”.

“I respectfully say that the failure of Indonesian governments to improve substandard air quality in Jakarta, especially when they have failed to act with the required degree of urgency and diligence in the face of prolonged and persistent exceedances of air quality standards, “It is a violation of the constitutional right to a good and healthy environment,” he wrote.

Efforts do not go that far

When the lawsuit was filed in July 2019, the government denied that the city’s air quality had deteriorated and urged the media not to “dramatize” the situation.

Irvan Pulungan, the climate change envoy to the governor of Jakarta, said the government had been trying to improve the city’s air quality over the past two years.

He said that after the lawsuit was filed, the Jakarta regional government passed a number of regulations, including installing solar panels in government buildings, testing vehicle emissions, improving public transport infrastructure, developing bicycle lanes and encouraging people to use public transport.

But the plaintiffs said these efforts do not go far enough. They said air pollution in Jakarta also extends beyond the city limits – from industrial facilities and coal factories to neighboring provinces and satellite cities.

That is why they also sued the governors of the neighboring provinces of Banten and West Java, and Widodo.

But the response from provincial governors and the national government was minimal and overwhelming, plaintiffs said.

Prior to the decision, Yuyun said the hope of victory in the campaign would be more than merely symbolic, and that the decision would give priority to local and national governments taking action against air pollution.

“I am defending the ecological rights of children for my nephew and all children who will have to continue to face this poor air quality,” she said. “We as adults are responsible for their quality of life.”