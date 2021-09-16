International
Jakarta Pollution lawsuit: Residents win battle for fresh air against Indonesian government
They had violated the country’s environmental laws, the verdict said, calling on senior officials to establish a national standard of ambient air quality, among a range of other measures.
Jakarta, home to more than 10.5 million people, consistently ranks among the world’s worst cities for air pollution.
“We hope all the defendants accept this decision because they also live here,” Aqsa said. “We hope that they will obey this decision by implementing all the points through their action and strategic planning.”
Defendants’ attorney, who was not present in court Thursday, declined to comment on the decision when contacted by CNN.
He cited asthma, skin problems and the case of a plaintiff who developed an upper respiratory tract infection after being transferred to the city.
Citizens claimed that the government had been negligent in complying with its obligations in managing air pollution in Jakarta and had failed to fulfill residents’ right to clean air.
“Not all of us have the same sensitivities, but there are those who experience health problems related to the polluted air we breathe,” Simanjuntak said.
Drowning from smog
Air pollution is often measured by the concentration of PM2.5 – microscopic particles that contain pollutants such as sulfate, nitrate and carbon black. They are small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and can cause serious health problems including lung cancer, coronary heart disease, strokes and premature death.
The World Health Organization (WHO) determines standard for PM2.5 in safe ambient air quality at 10 micrograms per cubic meter. In Indonesia, the safe national standard set by the government is 15 micrograms per cubic meter.
But in Jakarta, readings regularly exceed both levels – with an average annual PM2.5 concentration of 39.6 micrograms per cubic meter, according to the IQAir report.
Citizens challenge the government
Yuyun Ismawati, co-founder of environmental group Nexus3 Foundation, said she joined the lawsuit after getting tired of the bad city air.
“This civil lawsuit is for me to defend and defend the right to health for all, especially for children and for their future,” she said.
She said her two-year-old nephew had developed symptoms of skin eczema after sitting on the balcony of her family’s 15th floor apartment in central Jakarta.
“The doctor said we should try to reduce my nephew’s exposure to the outside air,” she added. “This is ridiculous because the sun is supposed to be good for him, but he can not be outside because of the air?”
Prior to the ruling, Yuyun and other activists said they hoped a court victory would put pressure on the government to implement national air quality standards in Jakarta.
She also said they wanted local and national governments to implement environmental safeguards, impose strict regulations on coal-fired power plants and be transparent in air pollution policies.
Simanjuntak, from Greenpeace, said it was almost impossible to avoid the impact of bad air when traveling the streets of Jakarta. “Even a mask can’t really protect you,” he said.
Prior to the ruling, he said he hoped the trial would force the government to commit resources to make the air of Jakarta more breathable.
“What we are calling for is a comprehensive policy reform in terms of the regulatory framework, higher ambient air quality standards to be adopted based on WHO standards,” he said. Simanjuntak tha.
“I respectfully say that the failure of Indonesian governments to improve substandard air quality in Jakarta, especially when they have failed to act with the required degree of urgency and diligence in the face of prolonged and persistent exceedances of air quality standards, “It is a violation of the constitutional right to a good and healthy environment,” he wrote.
Efforts do not go that far
When the lawsuit was filed in July 2019, the government denied that the city’s air quality had deteriorated and urged the media not to “dramatize” the situation.
Irvan Pulungan, the climate change envoy to the governor of Jakarta, said the government had been trying to improve the city’s air quality over the past two years.
He said that after the lawsuit was filed, the Jakarta regional government passed a number of regulations, including installing solar panels in government buildings, testing vehicle emissions, improving public transport infrastructure, developing bicycle lanes and encouraging people to use public transport.
But the plaintiffs said these efforts do not go far enough. They said air pollution in Jakarta also extends beyond the city limits – from industrial facilities and coal factories to neighboring provinces and satellite cities.
That is why they also sued the governors of the neighboring provinces of Banten and West Java, and Widodo.
But the response from provincial governors and the national government was minimal and overwhelming, plaintiffs said.
Prior to the decision, Yuyun said the hope of victory in the campaign would be more than merely symbolic, and that the decision would give priority to local and national governments taking action against air pollution.
“I am defending the ecological rights of children for my nephew and all children who will have to continue to face this poor air quality,” she said. “We as adults are responsible for their quality of life.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/16/asia/jakarta-citizen-lawsuit-air-pollution-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]