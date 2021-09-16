Quebec to deal with Bill 21, O’Toole vows to ‘never challenge’ provincial laws

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole has vowed to “never challenge” provincial laws, a comprehensive statement that carries far-reaching implications and marks a sharp break from the Liberal effort as the federal election campaign draws to a close.

Based on his promise to honor provincial bailiwicks, O’Toole made the promise last week in the context of a question about a law in Quebec banning religious symbols for certain state employees. He repeated it in days gone by while accusing Liberal leader Justin Trudeau of “choosing to fight” with prime ministers.

“I would never challenge a law passed by the Quebec National Assembly, Queen’s Park or here in Toronto or by any provincial assembly,” O’Toole said Friday.

“I have a very clear commitment to respect provincial jurisdiction and to respect the decisions of democratically elected provincial assemblies throughout this country,” he added on Sunday.

Vancouver-based attorney Michael Feder says the promise to never walk with a prime minister is a “truly extraordinary” stance that could violate the rights of Canadians and allow lawmakers to cross harshly across federal grounds, including Canada Health Act or inter-provincial trade and transportation.

"One can imagine Quebec claiming to ban the transportation of crude oil by rail, for example, or before Christ," he said.

















Elections in Canada: O’Toole vows to respect Quebec’s “special system” when it comes to childcare



“It is not inconceivable that Quebec under his current leadership could claim to pass legislation regulating the conditions for secession. And if those conditions were contrary to what the Supreme Court of Canada had previously said? Which seems to me to be a topic. extremely mature for litigation. ”

The question is by no means hypothetical.

O’Toole has already promised to step down from a challenge to Quebec Bill 21, which bans some civil servants in positions of authority from wearing turbans, kippa, hijab and other religious clothing.

Trudeau said Sunday that the federal government has not “ruled out” federal intervention in a judicial challenge to legislation.

The Liberal leader also made a campaign promise to pass a more explicit legal obligation for the provinces to provide access to abortion services. The announcement earlier this month came as New Brunswick continues to ban abortion funding outside the three approved hospitals in Moncton and Bathurst.

















Elections in Canada: OToole reiterates claim he is pro-voter, says damn get up for access to abortion September 1, 2021



On the other hand, O’Toole, who constantly reiterates his personal position chosen before the campaign, has said he would leave it to the province to settle the provision and financing of abortion procedures.

“It potentially opens up the whole abortion issue that he is desperately trying to avoid,” said Errol Mendes, a law professor at the University of Ottawa.

“This is extremely dangerous, if he really meant what he said.”

Areas of contention of the federal-provincial past range from securities regulation to reproductive technologies to margarine color.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court of Canada ended a years-long battle between Ottawa and the three provinces over the federal carbon price when it ruled that a national pollution price is constitutional.

"There is nothing wrong or nothing about those kind of cases," Feder said.

















Quebec prime minister criticizes Trudeau, says O’Toole would be easier to work with



However, Lori Turnbull, director of the School of Public Administration at Dalhousie University, notes that it is often the provinces that challenge Ottawa and not the other way around.

She said O’Toole’s commitment is a political signal that telegraphs a more decentralized approach reminiscent of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

“It strikes me more as a value statement than an operational statement,” Turnbull said, pointing to O’Toole’s promise that has nothing to do with the $ 60 billion in health transfers over a decade. “It is not up to the federal government to challenge provincial laws.”

This is especially true for issues directly related to alleged violations of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, she said. It is usually up to the affected individuals or groups to initiate a legal challenge.

"But if there is an area where the federal government has declared it to be extremely important, they will apply immediately as intruders," Mendes said, warning that otherwise the country could embark on the path of "provincial estates".

















O’Toole’s progressive speech: “We are no longer your father’s Conservative Party”



Harper had his limits as well. In 2013 he filed a legal intervention in a challenge to Quebec Bill 99, which sought to cement the right of unilateral secession.

“Do you really want to be a waiter in the provinces?” Mendes asked about O’Toole, alluding to the mocking characterization of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau by his Progressive Conservative opponent Joe Clark.

Culinary comparisons aside, O’Toole’s “partnership federation,” a phrase often returned on the eve of Election Day on September 20, echoes Clark’s description of Canada as a “community of communities,” a vision that saw the provinces over a greater authority under a more passive view by Parliament.

While Trudeau has called O’Toole for abortion services in New Brunswick, the parties have proven reluctant to stay on top of Tory’s tactics against provincial legislatures, with Bill 21 and other sensitive Quebec topics leaving leaders wary of bacon punches that could oust voters ahead of Canada’s 44th election.