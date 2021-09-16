The UK further delays border control controls on food imports from the EU

The UK has again postponed border control controls on some food products imported from the European Union.

The UK government cited the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses and supply chains for the decision.

New post-Brexit requirements for imports of animal products would be introduced starting next month with controls now scheduled to enter phases during 2022. The EU set requirements for British food exports to the region starting in January 2021.

Review key dates

The sanitary and phytosanitary goods (SPS) warning requirements, which were scheduled to be introduced in October, are now scheduled for January 2022 while those for export health certificates will start starting in July 2022.

Phytosanitary certificates and physical checks of SPS goods at border control posts, originally set to start on 1 January 2022, have been postponed until 1 July 2022.

Safety and security declarations for imports will be required starting in July 2022 compared to January 2022. Full customs declarations and controls will be introduced in January 2022.

David Frost, Brexit minister, said the government has heard calls to give the industry more time to adjust.

We want businesses to focus on their recovery from the pandemic instead of dealing with new border demands, which is why we set a pragmatic new timetable for the introduction of full border controls. The government remains on track to provide the new systems, infrastructure and resources needed, he said.

The introduction of import controls had already been revised, with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) saying earlier that any further delays would present challenges.

Earlier this year, the Committee on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) criticized the fact that controls on EU seafood and meat imports had been delayed.

Criticism of delay

Minette Batters, chairwoman of the National Union of Farmers, said that since the implementation of EU border controls in January, British agri-food exporters in the bloc have lost more than $ 1.8 billion ($ 2.49 billion).

While further delays in controls on imported EU products could help keep supermarket shelves in a challenging time for the UK supply chain, current production and supply issues are largely due to the availability of power workers. A delay in controls on products imported from the EU will do little to address supply chain problems, nor the long-term trade frictions that farmers are experiencing, she said.

Zoe Davies, chief executive of the National Pig Association, described the move as another blow to the pig industry.

This means that while pork exports to Europe have been more costly and heavier since the beginning of this year, resulting in a large reduction in shipped volumes, EU imports will be cheaper to enter the UK unchecked and uncharged until July 2022, that is, if then the government is ready. This is giving our EU competitors a massive advantage at a time when many very cheap pigs are available in Europe and our industry needs all the help it can get in the midst of the biggest crisis we have faced. in two decades, she said.

Sarah Laouadi, head of international policy at UK Logistics, said members were already working towards two deadlines, and delaying more pressure on the sector.

However, this second change of import plan will enter into uncertainty and create additional costs of re-regulating the logistics industry. While there is little relief in securing extra time to prepare for new processes, another delay will cause already halted instability from the impact of Covid-19, she said.

It also punishes those companies that have invested time and money in order to further their travel journey of readiness; these businesses tell the government to confirm the final details regarding the facilities and border systems to be able to complete the final crucial mile of their journey.

As much time as can help

The director of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) for Europe, Sean McGuire, said extra time was needed to ensure progress on key issues.

This involves both parties considering the business proposal for a bespoke veterinary agreement, which may circumvent most controls and reflect the unique nature of trade between the UK and the EU. And where supply straits have been caused by labor shortages, the UK needs to use immigration levers within its gift to ease short-term pressures.

Richard Ballantyne, chief executive of the British Ports Association, said the industry was busy preparing the infrastructure to be ready on time for the previous deadline.

The potential impact of the new cross-border controls is now becoming very real. The extra time and costs for goods coming from Europe next year will definitely have an economic impact, but both industry and government are working hard to mitigate any major effects and continue to keep the country supplied, he said.

