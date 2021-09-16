Western University students plan to leave Friday amid allegations of sexual assault

Students at Western University plan to drop out of classes on Friday to protest against a “culture of misogyny” on campus and what they call a school failure to address it, an organizer said Wednesday.

The incident is being planned as police are investigating allegations of sexual assault during London school orientation week, Ont.,.

Organizer Hayden Van Neck, a third-year psychology student, said drinking alcohol, excessive partying, and aggressive behavior toward women are numerous issues on campus that have been present throughout her time at the university.

“There is this culture of misogyny and homophobia, which are fundamental issues on campus that allow such events to happen,” Van Neck said in an interview.

“There has just been a lot of violence over the last week, and I think we need a current change to prevent this from happening in the future.”

She and about 20 other students have organized the outing, which will see some sexual assault survivors talking to students leaving the classroom at noon on Friday.

“The response has been overwhelming,” she said of the students’ reaction to the planned event.

The group planning the exit has several calls for action, which include asking the school to immediately prepare and implement “cohesive and mandatory training modules on gender-based sexual violence education”.

Students also want the school to clarify the sexual violence reporting process, which Van Neck has said is confusing.

The group is also urging the provincial Ministry of Colleges and Universities to conduct an investigation into gender-based school violence policies, claiming they “fail to protect students”.

Alan Shepard, president of Western, said in a statement that the school fully supports members of the campus community who wish to attend Friday’s outing.

“We see this as a positive step forward in publicly affirming a collective commitment to stop gender-based sexual violence,” he said. “This is an opportunity to work together in Western culture and make sure everyone feels safe on campus.”

The school has said it takes the latest allegations seriously and is offering a wide variety of support to students.

Western and London police have said four women have come up with official complaints about sexual assaults on campus in recent days.

Police are also investigating allegations made on social media of mass drugs and sexual assault at the Medway-Sydenham Hall residence on campus during Orientation Week.

The force has noted, however, that no one has come up with a formal complaint about those allegations online.

The charges came after an 18-year-old Western student died after being attacked near campus over the weekend. A 21-year-old man Western said was not a student has been charged with premeditated murder.

Cancel Trudell, director of education, training and research at Anova, a London-based gender-based violence shelter that works with Western students, said the culture at school — and all post-secondary schools — needs to change.

“Most sexual assaults in this age group involve the use of alcohol,” she said, adding that it is not just about intoxicating a potential victim to make them more vulnerable.

“We know from research that alcohol use means that men are actually more likely to wake up from prevention and get angry from rejection,” she said. “So that changes their behavior in terms of being more predatory in nature.”

There is also a tendency for young people to ignore other men who are predators against women, she said.

“There are not many people calling for the behavior of a truly aggressive author,” Trudell said.

According to Student Voices on Sexual Violence, a post-high school student survey across the province conducted in 2018, one in three Western students surveyed indicated they had been sexually assaulted in the previous 12 months. More than 8,000 Western students responded to the survey.