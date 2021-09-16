International
The OECD ranks Ireland last for investment in education
A report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has ranked Ireland in last place out of 36 countries when it comes to investment in education.
The “Education at a Glance 2021” report shows that Ireland spent 3.3% of GDP on primary and higher education institutions in 2018, 1.6 percentage points lower than the OECD average.
The report notes that at all levels of education, Ireland devoted a lower share of GDP to the OECD average, both at non-tertiary and tertiary levels.
The report says tuition fees charged by public institutions in Ireland are among the highest for a bachelor program in all countries with data available.
It states that they are 14% more than the students were on average in 2009/10.
But the report also shows that the fees actually paid by local students are significantly lower due to government support.
It was found that in Ireland, 62% of women aged 25-34 had a tertiary qualification in 2020, compared to 54% of their male peers.
These figures are comparable to the OECD average of 52% among young women and 39% among young people.
Minister for Higher and Higher Education, Innovation, Research and Science Simon Harris welcomed the OECD report.
Minister Harris said: “We should be very proud of the number of people in Ireland who choose to continue their education at a tertiary level.”
Covid-19
The report says that while the short-term and long-term effects of Covid-19 on learning are still uncertain, there is a risk that the pandemic will exacerbate these existing learning gaps.
The spread of Covid-19 has continued to hinder access to personal education in many parts of the world by 2021.
The report says that the number of school days when schools were completely closed since the beginning of 2020 due to the pandemic (excluding school holidays, public holidays and weekends) varies significantly between countries and increases with the level of education.
It states that in Ireland, pre-primary schools were completely closed for an average of 72 days from 1 January 2020 to 20 May 2021.
Primary schools were closed for at least 96 days, lower secondary schools for 91 days and upper secondary schools for at least 72 days.
In comparison, the respective closures averaged 55, 78, 92 and 101 days in the OECD.
Class size
The report says the average size of Irish primary school classes is 24, compared to the OECD average of 21 students.
Reacting to the report, INTO said it showed that class sizes are too high in Ireland.
ASTI President Eamon Dennehy, said the continued failure to invest in our schools will have long-term social and economic consequences for both individuals and our society.
“If we take GDP as a measure of national wealth, it is unacceptable for a rich country like Ireland to remain at the bottom of the global rankings,” he said.
The report also says that the highest enrollment rates of children aged 3-5 in early childhood and primary education are found in Ireland Belgium, Denmark, France, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom, where they are equal to or exceed 97%.
The president of the Teachers Union of Ireland said the report makes it clear that educators are doing their job in a sector he described as chronically resourceful and embarrassing below international standards.
Martin Marjoram said recent experiences regarding the pandemic have made it clear how schools and classrooms are unsuitable for the demands of modern education.
He added that the continued failure to invest enough should be seen as a constant attack on the most vulnerable.
