France suspends 3,000 unvaccinated health workers





Thousands of health workers across France have been suspended for free for failing to vaccinate against Covid-19 ahead of this week’s deadline, Health Minister Olivier Veran said. The National Agency for Public Health in France estimated last week that approximately 12% of hospital staff and about 6%

of physicians in private practices have not yet been vaccinated. “About 3,000 suspensions were announced yesterday to employees at health centers and clinics who have not yet been vaccinated,” Veran told RTL radio. He added that “several dozen” had resigned instead of registering for the strikes. That compares with 2.7 million health workers in general, Veran said, adding that “continuous health care is provided”. “A large number of these suspensions are only temporary” and mainly relate to support staff, with “very few nurses” among those told to stay home, he said. Based on figures provided by individual hospitals, the current number of suspended staff may be higher. The Paris hospital system said 340 workers had been suspended. Local press reports have cited a large number of hospitals in smaller cities – up to 450 in Nice and 100 in Perpignan. Figures available show nearly 1,500 suspensions today in just over a dozen hospitals, according to an AFP report, with dozens more elsewhere across France. Recent coronavirus stories President Emmanuel Macron gave hospital staff, retirement home and fire service employees an ultimatum in July to receive at least one strike by Sept. 15 or face unpaid suspension. France has also made a Covid “health crossing” mandatory to enter cafes, restaurants and many other public places, sparking weekly protests by tens of thousands of people claiming they are being discriminated against. A woman holds a sign saying ‘Blackmail does not work’ during a protest against compulsory vaccination Many health care workers are still avoiding shocks, citing safety or efficiency concerns, raising the spectrum of service outages at facilities forced to suspend staff without pay. Overall, 70% of the French population has received both doses required to be fully vaccinated, which are available to anyone over the age of 12 – one of the highest rates in the world. But 74% have only had one dose, suggesting that many people are resisting the blows despite their widespread availability – and while the more contagious Delta variant is spreading around the world. While vaccines have helped France limit a “fourth wave” of infections, with less than 2,000 Covid patients now in intensive care each day, Veran said it was “too early” to consider lifting the health switch requirement. “There are still about 10,000 new cases every day – the pandemic is not over,” he said. The health ministry reported 79 deaths from Covid yesterday in the previous 24 hours, bringing the French total to 115,829.

