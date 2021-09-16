Why Australia bets on home over sustained American power in Asia





Speaking on Thursday, Mr. Morrison said the strengthened security alliance with the United States and Britain, which will include collaborations on artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, reflected the needs of a more dangerous dynamic in the Asia-Pacific region. The relatively friendly environment we have enjoyed for many decades in our region is behind us, he said, without directly mentioning China. We have entered a new era with new challenges for Australia and our partners. Some security analysts have argued that China’s recent retaliation against Australia over its tougher line by reducing imports of coal, wine, beef, lobster and barley, along with the banning of at least two Australian citizens of Chinese origin they seem to have pushed Australia in the direction of the Americans. In response, China may last its campaign of economic sanctions. Australia seems to have calculated that Beijing has little interest in improving relations. I think the fear of doing so would have been much more palpable three or four years ago, maybe even two years ago, said Euan Graham, an Asia-Pacific security analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies who is located in Singapore. But once your relationship is about punishing and dismissing insults, honestly, then that already comes at a price. China does not have the lever of fear, of anger, because it is angry all the time. A close question, according to critics of Australia’s unwavering faith in the United States, is whether Washington will be measured. Ever since President Barack Obama announced a pivot in Asia, speaking before the Australian Parliament in 2011, America’s allies have been waiting for a decisive shift in resources and attention. For the most part, they have been disappointed. Dr Graham said the submarine deal would soften some of those criticisms. To other allies like Japan and South Korea, he said: “It answers the question that the US is still engaging in its alliance network in this part of the world.”

