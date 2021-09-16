International
Calgary to take action on COVID-19 crisis, saying the province “does not care”
The Calgary mayor says the city will explore measures they can take to protect residents from the flood of COVID-19 cases that plague the county health care system.
Mayor Naheed Nenshi made the comments just hours after Prime Minister Jason Kenney announced that the province was days away from running out of ICU staff to treat patients. The number of patients in intensive care units was at an all-time high, and Alberta was seeking health care workers or ICU staff from other provinces.
Doctors were also told to prepare to make life-or-death decisions about which patients would be able to access interventions such as ventilators.
“Despite the politics and ideology and the endless floods coming and going as a hilarious journey we are hearing from the province, your city government is here for you and we will continue to do what it takes to get us out of this,” he said. Nenshi said, after the last meeting of the city council session late Wednesday evening.
One move the mayor suggested was for the city partner with local pharmacies to bring mobile vaccination buses to places like train stations to lower barriers to entry. He added that the Alberta Health leadership had previously ridiculed him for suggesting the establishment of a pop-up vaccine clinic during the July riots in Calgary.
“It is very clear that Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services have abandoned their targeted vaccination efforts, except for one bus throughout Alberta,” Nenshi said in a post-meeting scandal.
‘Fire Dumpster’ press conference
Earlier, the Kenney government announced a series of new restrictions and a state of emergency.
But beyond apologizing for the pandemic’s premature treatment as endemic, the prime minister relied heavily on his government’s decisions he took in July to lift public health measures for the summer and not reintroduce them after cases, hospitalizations in the hospital and the deaths were gatherings.
“I find it difficult to articulate what I just heard from a fire thrown at a press conference,” Coun. Druh Farrell said when the Calgary city council meeting resumed after the provincial announcement. “I’m tired of asking permission from a province I really don’t care about.”
Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) chief Sue Henry told the council that 105 people have died since the last COVID-19 city update on September 3 less than two weeks ago.
The number of cases in the city had increased by more than 1,700 and the rate at which the cases spread was also increasing.
‘Vibration with anger’
Farrell said she was “shaking with anger” because the situation the province is in now was so predictable. She asked if the city or CEMA could take any action, even though healthcare falls under the province’s mandate.
Nenshi added that it is time for the city to stop asking for permission. “I’m tired of being told everything is fine, it’s not that good.”
The council voted unanimously in favor of a motion that would allow the mayor the council to reconvene before the October municipal elections in order to act on the public health emergency if necessary.
The city will also consider whether to enact a bylaw to make the new vaccination certification program, which the province said businesses can choose to opt for, mandatory for non-core businesses. Proof of vaccination will already be required to access some city services.
“It all depends on the quality of the provincial regulations. If they are weak, then we may have to pass our bylaws to clarify them, and this will require a council meeting,” the mayor said.
Businesses that give up the provincial program will be subject to additional health restrictions, but the mayor suggested that some of the restrictions, such as the relatively high capacity limits, have no teeth.
“The ‘restriction exemption program’ is a vaccine passport, but the government tied the knot because they had said there would be no vaccine passport,” Nenshi said. “As a result, there is a really unfair and unfortunate pressure on businesses to decide what to do.”
Poor communication
Advisor. Ward Sutherland said he would convene a Business Advisory Committee meeting on Friday to discuss the idea.
Advisor. Diane Colley-Urquhart suggested the city and CEMA increase messages to help people navigate the new restrictions and access vaccination information.
“Street [the province has]communication and its absence will not serve our purposes for our city, “Colley-Urquhart said.
Wednesday marked what is likely to be the last meeting of Nensh’s council as mayor. He ended the night with a hopeful note, pointing to the fact that more than 80 percent of qualified Calgary are vaccinated.
He said the city will continue to work to protect residents.
“We will do what we have to do,” Nenshi said.
