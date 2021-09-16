International
Federal campaigns must take all steps to attract supporters to the polls
OTTAWA-Whether he’s trying to hit TikTok loot, roam an orange island oasis on the Nintendo Switch or even watch crowds from a giant projection on the side of a building, the NDP wants voters to see leader Jagmeet Singh face to face – many – over the next few days.
And every time it will be accompanied by the same message: vote.
Oneshte is a way in which parties are waging the tough battle to get supporters to vote at a time when experts say it will be harder than ever to get people to vote.
“I think any motivational, persuasive and other possible tactics will be used because the pandemic can be a huge obstacle to getting people to vote,” said Tim Powers, a conservative strategist and commentator.
Fewer polling stations, long queues and worries about meeting indoors with other voters can keep people at home on election day, according to strategists.
With conservatives and liberals head-to-head in the polls, the next government can be decided by the campaign that motivates their supporters to overcome those obstacles.
Traditional means of attracting supporters to the polls are likely to be complicated by pandemic protocols, Powers said. Instead of encouraging bus supporters to cast their ballots, individual cars may need to be deployed and disinfected after each trip, for example.
Polling stations themselves are likely to be further away, as schools and landlords chose not to house crowds of voters during the fourth wave of the pandemic. This means fewer places to vote and potentially longer lines.
Former NDP campaign adviser Brad Lavigne spotted people leaving the line in the preliminary poll where he cast his vote after a long wait.
“You have to remove all the friction between them and the ballot box,” Lavigne said.
“You have to dig a little deeper into what stands in the way of their voting.”
That means relying more on modern means to reach people, said Liberal strategist Jackie Choquette, who serves as executive vice president of the Ontario Liberal Party.
“Once we just called people and knocked on their doors and now you will see that the Liberals are doing things like texting, emailing, posting on social media – in every way they can to get people where are and remind them that it is election day, “Choquette said.
The parties also made an effort to encourage key supporters to vote early and saw an increasing turnout of 5.8 million votes cast in the advanced ballots and a record 1.2 million people registered to vote by mail.
That should relieve the pressure on election day, said NDP strategist Kathleen Monk.
“This is really significant and then you start to think about how little work needs to be done on the electronic day. There is still a lot of work, but less work,” Monk said.
For those voters who have not yet voted, parties are left to become creative.
The MDP has reached out to new voters through video games. Singh has talked to them while broadcasting his online games live or sharing the NDP island virtual paradise in the popular “Animal Crossing” game.
On Wednesday night, Singh sat in a large black chair in front of a computer as a bright ring light illuminated his face. The NDP leader, while almost alone in a video game studio in Vaughan, Ont., Was chatting with 3,000 people on his Twitch, an online gaming service. There were thousands more on the other broadcasts watching.
He talked about why it is important to vote after people told them about themselves online, tuning in from all over Canada and even the United States.
Strategists agree that it’s nothing, unless the parties can convince supporters that their vote matters.
“You heard the prime minister calling on progressive voters, the NDP voting group, others saying ‘you do not want to lose your vote, you have to go out and vote,'” Powers said.
“Erin O’Toole has been, in the last two days, really trying to make people beyond their election frustration call on a motive to vote and express that frustration.”
In the final days of the campaign, he said leaders and their teams are expected to take every step to ensure voters make extra effort on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 16, 2021.
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/federal-election-2021/federal-campaigns-need-to-pull-out-all-the-stops-to-get-supporters-to-polls-1.5587562
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]