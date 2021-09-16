Federal campaigns must take all steps to attract supporters to the polls

OTTAWA-Whether he’s trying to hit TikTok loot, roam an orange island oasis on the Nintendo Switch or even watch crowds from a giant projection on the side of a building, the NDP wants voters to see leader Jagmeet Singh face to face – many – over the next few days.

And every time it will be accompanied by the same message: vote.

Oneshte is a way in which parties are waging the tough battle to get supporters to vote at a time when experts say it will be harder than ever to get people to vote.

“I think any motivational, persuasive and other possible tactics will be used because the pandemic can be a huge obstacle to getting people to vote,” said Tim Powers, a conservative strategist and commentator.

Fewer polling stations, long queues and worries about meeting indoors with other voters can keep people at home on election day, according to strategists.

With conservatives and liberals head-to-head in the polls, the next government can be decided by the campaign that motivates their supporters to overcome those obstacles.

Traditional means of attracting supporters to the polls are likely to be complicated by pandemic protocols, Powers said. Instead of encouraging bus supporters to cast their ballots, individual cars may need to be deployed and disinfected after each trip, for example.

Polling stations themselves are likely to be further away, as schools and landlords chose not to house crowds of voters during the fourth wave of the pandemic. This means fewer places to vote and potentially longer lines.

Former NDP campaign adviser Brad Lavigne spotted people leaving the line in the preliminary poll where he cast his vote after a long wait.

“You have to remove all the friction between them and the ballot box,” Lavigne said.

“You have to dig a little deeper into what stands in the way of their voting.”

That means relying more on modern means to reach people, said Liberal strategist Jackie Choquette, who serves as executive vice president of the Ontario Liberal Party.

“Once we just called people and knocked on their doors and now you will see that the Liberals are doing things like texting, emailing, posting on social media – in every way they can to get people where are and remind them that it is election day, “Choquette said.

The parties also made an effort to encourage key supporters to vote early and saw an increasing turnout of 5.8 million votes cast in the advanced ballots and a record 1.2 million people registered to vote by mail.

That should relieve the pressure on election day, said NDP strategist Kathleen Monk.

“This is really significant and then you start to think about how little work needs to be done on the electronic day. There is still a lot of work, but less work,” Monk said.

For those voters who have not yet voted, parties are left to become creative.

The MDP has reached out to new voters through video games. Singh has talked to them while broadcasting his online games live or sharing the NDP island virtual paradise in the popular “Animal Crossing” game.

On Wednesday night, Singh sat in a large black chair in front of a computer as a bright ring light illuminated his face. The NDP leader, while almost alone in a video game studio in Vaughan, Ont., Was chatting with 3,000 people on his Twitch, an online gaming service. There were thousands more on the other broadcasts watching.

He talked about why it is important to vote after people told them about themselves online, tuning in from all over Canada and even the United States.

Strategists agree that it’s nothing, unless the parties can convince supporters that their vote matters.

“You heard the prime minister calling on progressive voters, the NDP voting group, others saying ‘you do not want to lose your vote, you have to go out and vote,'” Powers said.

“Erin O’Toole has been, in the last two days, really trying to make people beyond their election frustration call on a motive to vote and express that frustration.”

In the final days of the campaign, he said leaders and their teams are expected to take every step to ensure voters make extra effort on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 16, 2021.