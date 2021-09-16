A pandemic plan led by Erin O’Toole would look like Alberta’s COVID crisis, Trudeau says

With Alberta now in another public health emergency after a summer largely without COVID-related restrictions, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said today that Canadians cannot trust conservatives to run the country during a pandemic.

Pointing to the praise of Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole for tackling the pandemic by the Alberta government, Trudeau said Canadians should pass a leader who has expressed admiration for a failed approach to the pandemic.

“Just a few days ago, Mr O’Toole was still applauding (Alberta Premier Jason) Kenney for managing his pandemic. This is at the heart of the choice Canadians have to make in this election,” Trudeau said at a campaign stop. in Montreal.

“He is not the right leader to end this pandemic,” Trudeau told O’Toole in French. “Do we rise even stronger in our fight against this pandemic, or do we succumb to anti-vaccines in the Conservative Party and continue with half measures?”

Last fall, O’Toole said Prime Minister Kenney had “navigated this COVID-19 pandemic much better than the federal government,” and praised Kenney pushing toprocure more rapid testing options to help keep schools open. and businesses.

“And when it comes to getting our country back on track, Federal Conservatives can learn a lot from our UCP cousins,” O’Toole said, referring to Kenney’s United Conservative Party.

On Sunday, at a campaign stop in Vancouver, O’Toole said “the best efforts to track contacts in our country in the first wave were in Alberta” and claimed that the federal government’s contact alarm contact application had lost relevance. his.

“How did it go? It’s another example of everything [Trudeau] promised on his doorstep he failed to deliver, “O’Toole said, referring to Trudeau’s Rideau Cottage press conferences in the first months of this pandemic.

Speaking to reporters at a campaign stop in St. John, NB, O’Toole avoided numerous questions about his past praise for Kenney and his government’s approach to pandemic management.

“I will work with all prime ministers regardless of the tape,” O’Toole said, while criticizing Trudeau for pushing for these federal elections during a fourth wave. “I will never call elections in the midst of a health crisis.”

With his province battling heavy case loads, stressed intensive care units, achieving death tolls and a relatively low vaccination rate, Kenney is facing criticism from all sides for the pandemic response that seems unlikely has satisfied none.

The prime minister has been hiding from fierce opposition to vaccine passports in implementing a provincial test for the vaccination program. After months of promising that Alberta would stay open for business, his government moved on Wednesday to stifle social and economic life to stop the pandemic from spiraling out of control.

That explains why Trudeau is seeking to make O’Toole’s support for Kenney’s pandemic response a political responsibility for the Conservative leader, with only five days left to go to the federal election.

Trudeau said a vote for the Conservatives threatens the appearance of public health because O’Toole is against mandatory vaccinations for federal public servants and the traveling public. He has accused O’Toole of targeting Conservative Party “extreme right-wing, anti-vaccine” elements by opposing the measures.

“We can not afford Mr O’Toole’s lack of leadership. He knows the way through the pandemic is through vaccinations, but Mr O’Toole is still allowing anti-vaccinators within his party to run the show,” Trudeau said. on Thursday Me

“He will not demand that all his candidates be vaccinated. He does not criticize his candidate who was not fully vaccinated entering the nursing home. He has numerous candidates who have spread information against vaccine information in the communities of them, “he said. “This is not the leadership we need in Ottawa to end this pandemic for good.”

In his “misinformation” comment, Trudeau was referring to Ted Falk, a conservative candidate in Manitoba who apologized after being quoted in a local newspaper as spreading misinformation about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

Asked to comment on Alberta’s face for pandemic restrictions now that healthcare capacity has expanded so much, O’Toole said other provinces also had to change course.

“All the provinces have tried to balance by keeping public health at the forefront and balancing economic needs,” he said.