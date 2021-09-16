The report warns that the world is off course on climate targets





Concentrations of major greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continued to rise last year and during the first half of this year, and the Covid-19 pandemic did not slow the relentless progression of climate change, the World Meteorological Organization said. The WMO has warned that record levels of greenhouse concentrations now in the atmosphere are engaging the planet in dangerous heating in the future, with spiraling impacts on economies and societies. The Joint Science Report 2021, published by a number of UN agencies and scientific partners just weeks before the COP26 climate summit, said climate change and its impacts are accelerating. He warns that the global average temperature over the past five years was among the highest on record, estimated at 1.06 degrees Celsius at 1.26C above pre-industrial levels. The 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change, reached at the COP21 summit, called for limiting global warming below 2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level, and ideally closer to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The report also says there is now a 40% chance that temperatures will temporarily exceed the 1.5C threshold within the next five years. Such temperatures are fueling extremely devastating weather around the world, and billions of working hours have been lost from the heat alone, according to the report. He says the rate of recent changes across the entire climate system as a whole is unprecedented over many centuries to thousands of years. The report says that even with ambitious actions to slow greenhouse gas emissions, sea levels will continue to rise and threaten low-lying islands and coastal populations around the world. The latest climate stories New #UnitedinScience report:#Climate change and impacts accelerate #COVID-19 caused only a temporary reduction in carbon emissions

Greenhouse gases at record levels

More extreme weather

The world is not on the right track to meet # ParisAgreement https://t.co/5Hd6O1gx9W#Climate Action pic.twitter.com/6kHk0Z1iKZ – World Meteorological Organization (WMO) September 16, 2021 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the situation is alarming. “This is a critical year for climate action,” Guterres said, adding that the results were an “alarming assessment of how far we are from course.” “This year has seen fossil fuel emissions return, greenhouse gas concentrations continue to rise and severe weather events improved by people affecting health, life and livelihoods on every continent,” he said. “Unless there are immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting heat to 1.5C will be impossible, with catastrophic consequences for the people and the planet on which we depend.” The Joint Science Report 2021 presents the latest scientific data and findings related to climate change. “Throughout the pandemic we have heard that we need to better rebuild to put humanity on a more sustainable path and avoid the worst effects of climate change on society and the economy,” said OMB Secretary General Petteri Taalas. . “This report shows that so far in 2021 we are not going in the right direction,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/environment/2021/0916/1247055-greenhouse-gases/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos