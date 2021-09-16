African Public Health Experts Call on UN to Speed ​​Up Vaccine Distribution





As world leaders prepare to convene at the United Nations General Assembly, African public health experts on Thursday called for action to speed up the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines on their continent, where according to the World Health Organization, only 3.6 percent of humans have been completely infected against the disease so far. Supply shortages from Covax, the global vaccine-sharing initiative, have left African countries with only half the doses they need to meet the global target of fully vaccinating 40 percent of their population by the end of 2021. Inequalities in vaccine delivery remain tough: Africa is home to about 17 percent of the world’s people, but only 2 percent of the nearly six billion administered strokes so far have been delivered to Africa, according to the WHO “As the UN General Assembly convenes next week, I urge African leaders to urge them to ensure equal access to vaccines,” said Drs. Ayoade Olatunbosun-Alakija, chairwoman of the African Vaccine Delivery Alliance, at an online press conference Thursday. Ask rich countries: Where are the vaccines in Africa? Where are the vaccines for the low- and middle-income countries of the world? Globally rich countries have supplied only a fraction of the doses promised to Covax. This shortage is one of the main reasons Covax cut its forecast last week for the number of doses it would have available this year. Worldwide, 80 percent of the shootings that were administered were in high- and middle-income countries, according to Our world in data project at Oxford University. Only 0.4 percent of doses are administered in low-income countries.

Another reason, experts said, is that India, with the world’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, has stopped exporting coronavirus vaccines as it tries to vaccinate more of its people. “Export bans and the collection of vaccines still have an obstacle to rescuing vaccine supplies in Africa,” he told a news conference. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Director for Africa. As rich countries shut Covax and the African Union out of the market, Africa will lose its vaccination goals. Dr. Moeti reiterated the WHO request that countries postpone the administration of booster injections to healthy people until the end of the year, in order to provide more vaccine doses to countries that are still struggling to administer the initial doses. However, a growing number of countries are continuing with incentive program plans. Dr Moeti added that African nations had significantly expanded their distribution capacity, administering 13 million doses last week, more than three times the figures from previous weeks. Even so, at their current pace countries will not reach the 40 per cent vaccination target by next March, she said.

