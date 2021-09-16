French Health Care Workers Suspended for Not Receiving a Shot COVID-19: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin







change the title Anne-Christine Poujouat / AFP via Getty Images

Anne-Christine Poujouat / AFP via Getty Images France’s health minister has said thousands of healthcare workers across the country have been suspended without pay for failing to get a required COVID-19 vaccine. “About 3,000 suspensions were announced yesterday to staff at health centers and clinics that have not yet been vaccinated,” Olivier Vran told French radio station RTL on Thursday. according to a France24 translationwith French regulations set a September 15 deadline for healthcare workers to have at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine and show a negative coronavirus test as a condition to work, unless they have an exception for health reasons or because they have recovered from COVID- 19 By October 16, health care workers must show that they are fully vaccinated. Defending the decision to suspend those who did not meet the deadline, Vran said that “continuity of care, safety of care and quality of care were ensured yesterday in all hospitals and health care facilities” in the country. Several dozen workers resigned instead of meeting the vaccine requirement, he said. Despite the suspensions, “continuous health care is provided,” he said, noting that France has about 2.7 million health workers. Vran said most of the suspensions were mostly support staff and only “very few nurses”. He said most of them were “temporary”. France’s top health authority reported that on Sunday, nearly 90% of care workers in nursing homes had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to Euro Newswith In recent months, France has seen massive demonstrations, with thousands of protesters coming out against the government’s vaccine policies, including a “health transition” system introduced by President Emmanuel Macron that they believe violates human rights. who refuse to be vaccinated. About 200,000 marched on a weekend last month and tens of thousands filled the streets for other weekend marches in some of France’s largest cities, including Montpellier along the French Riviera, Bordeaux in the west and Strasbourg near the German border. The Macron Health Pass, which went on sale in July, would require anyone wishing to enter a restaurant, large mall, theater or long-distance train to show vaccination evidence or a negative COVID test. 19. This story was originally published in Morning Edition live blog.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/09/16/1037895102/france-covid-19-vaccine-health-care-workers-suspended The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos