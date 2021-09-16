International
Fear of work Dominic Raab will target the act of rights in the new post of justice | Human Rights Act
Workers and senior legal figures have raised concerns that Dominic Raab was appointed secretary of justice in order to pass majority amendments to the Human Rights Act.
Workers have uncovered footage of the former foreign secretary saying he did not support the act, which he is now expected to implement or review. In messages sent to ministers earlier this year, Raab urged the government to be more ambitious as it sought to reform human rights law and judicial review.
The government started independent review of the Human Rights Act, is expected to report later this year, which is reviewing the duty of UK courts to consider judgments by the European Court of Human Rights and their ability to declare British law incompatible with human rights.
Images of Raab uncovered by the office of shadow justice secretary David Lammy from 2009 show Raab, then a supportive MP, looking at the camera and saying: I do not support the Human Rights Act and do not believe in economic or social rights.
In a book entitled Attack on Freedom: What Happened to Rights, written by Raab the same year, he argued that the Human Rights Act introduced by Labor in 1998 had led to a host of new claims in the courts.
The spread of rights has become contagious and, since the Human Rights Act, opened the door to new major categories of claims, which can be enforced judicially against the government through the courts, he wrote.
The act had allowed British law to be challenged by European courts, Raab claimed, while the boundaries between parliament, the judiciary and the executive were blurred.
The very adoption of the Human Rights Act has served as a catalyst for the formulation of claims by lawyers and judicial reasoning by the courts, using human rights arguments that would never have been dared before, he said.
On Wednesday, Raab was fired as foreign secretary and accepted the roles of justice secretary, deputy prime minister and chancellor, and he is now also responsible for the independence of the judiciary. Former Secretary of Justice Robert Buckland is back on the bench.
Informed sources said Raab commented earlier this year on government proposals for possible changes to the Human Rights Act and judicial review. After receiving a note sent by cabinet ministers on the policy proposed by the Bucklands office, Raab suggested the ministers could be more ambitious, a source said.
Legal blogger David Allen Green said Raab was not a popular choice for the position among lawyers because of his obsession with the act. One would not be surprised that a condition made by Raab in accepting the position as god chancellor is that he will have another blow at repealing the Human Rights Act, he said.
There has been concern about high turnover in the role of lord chancellor over what has been a turbulent period for the justice system, with major spending cuts. Derek Sweeting QC, chairman of the Advocacy Council, said: While we welcome the eighth justice secretary in the last 10 years to play this vital role, the need for a stable and strong voice in government for our justice system cannot to be larger.
Sir Bob Neill, the Conservative chairman of the elected justice committee, said he would work with Raab, but lamented the way Buckland was fired by Boris Johnson to pave the way.
The position of Mr. Chancellor is crucial. It is not a kind of dessert to be given by the Prime Minister, he said.
The Ministry of Justice was contacted for comment.
