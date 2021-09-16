My worst experience of voting in a preliminary poll is still a privilege





For the 16th time in my life, I voted in the Canadian federal election. For the 15th time, I did it in a preliminary poll, knowing that I would work day and night as a journalist on election day. This year’s experience was so far, the worst I have ever had. The polling station was further away from my home than ever before. It was a 30-minute walk instead of the usual five minutes. I waited in line for about 25 minutes to cast my vote, although I have never waited more than 7 or 8 minutes in the past. But these are small complaints. COVID-19 forced the Canadian election to require larger spaces for polling stations to allow distancing and there simply is not that much space. And there were problems with hiring people to work in the polls. Understandable perfection. The big issue was the boy standing behind me and my wife. I would say a boy in his seventies who did not wear a mask. When another voter asked him to wear one, he started making fun of everyone around him. “Are you afraid of me? – Boo.” Like the good Canadians, everyone just pulled out, gave them extra space, and polling staff quietly explained that they could not stop voting for a masked rejector. The couple in front of us was very stingy. When the voting was over, the man pulled out his smartphone and started taking pictures of Mr. No-Mask. This ignited the fuse. “Arrest that man,” the anti-vaccinator began to shout. “Call the police. He can not take pictures here. I want him arrested. ” It is true that you can not take pictures in a polling station. There were posted signs that made it clear. Election officials transferred to the man and began talking to him. Meanwhile the shouting tirade continued. “He wants to post those pictures somewhere and set a target on my back. I rely on my natural power to protect me. He wants to make me the No. 1 public enemy.” There is a limit to my tolerance as well. I turned to my husband. “You are the No. 1 public enemy, but just calm down. They take care of him. Stop shouting and stay there. “ It took a few more seconds, but the order was restored. I voted and Mr. Natural Vigor walked forward. I turned to walk towards the exit, and another guy started screaming how long it took to vote. Take a check. He had obviously never seen a news show showing people in other countries walking 30 miles in a poll and waiting under the ripe sun for 10 hours to vote – with pleasure. Democracy is messy. But I would not trade my worst voting experience for any alternative. Walnut rods among us are not leaving. But they will never stop me from voting. And I would urge you not to let them stop you. Mark Bulgutch is the former senior executive producer of CBC News. His latest book, with Peter Mansbridge, is “The Extraordinary Canadians.”

