GM farming rules and cars to be at the forefront of UK fire EU law | Brexit

Rules on genetically modified agriculture, medical equipment and vehicle standards will be at the forefront of a fire of laws inherited from the EU as the government seeks to change legislation automatically transferred to the UK after Brexit.

Thousands of laws and regulations will be reviewed, modified or repealed under a new program aimed at strengthening UK independence and Brexit opportunities, David Frost has announced.

The Brexit minister told peers that the government had a big task ahead of it to improve or remove the laws inherited during the 50 years of the sausage legislative machine in Brussels.

On the eve of Brexit, the United Kingdom introduced 960 statutory instruments to pass EU laws in the books of the British statute. The government is now looking into developing an adapted mechanism to speed up the repeal or change of those, which may worry some MPs who fear the consequences of speeding up legislation.

Government procurement rules, which have required contracts from national to local council to go to tender opening, will also be modified, along with rules on data and artificial intelligence, Lord Frost told the House of Lords.

The Brexit minister also announced that members of the public could contribute to the fire of laws. A standards commission would be set up and, under visible and energetic leadership, would be able to get ideas from every British citizen on how to repeal or improve the regulation.

Frost said now was the time to fulfill Brexit’s promise to unleash Britain’s potential and improve growth and prosperity for all.

The moves come from old promises by successive Conservative leaders and Brexiters to ease scrutiny of EU law, including David Cameron, who vowed to ignite a bureaucratic fire, and Nigel Lawson, who called for a massive regulatory solution. .

David Frost told peers that the government has a big task ahead of it to improve or remove the laws inherited from the Brussels legislative machine in Brussels. Photo: Kirsty OConnor / PA

Frost promised a review of the inherited approach to genetically modified organisms, which include soil insects and bacteria used in agriculture, along with reforming outdated EU legislation on medical equipment and clinical trials. He, he suggested, would assist British research and development and help speed up access to life-saving medicines for patients.

The Department of Transport will also unveil a new strategy to align with EU standards for vehicles, including cars and trucks, to take advantage of new transport technologies and to repeal or repeal EU port services regulations. which the industry says have kept small ports due to hard work. rules for cargo, mooring and waste generated by ships.

Frost promised to overload the artificial intelligence sector with the imminent publication of a national strategy to lead the world in the AI ​​ecosystem. His announcement was a formal response to initial recommendations from the Working Group on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform, led by Iain Duncan Smith, one of the drivers for easier regulation.

We now have the opportunity to do things differently and ensure that Brexit freedoms are used to help businesses and citizens move forward and succeed. Today’s announcement is just the beginning. The government will go further and faster to create a competitive, high-standard regulatory environment that supports innovation and growth across the UK as we better recover from the pandemic, Frost said.

Emily Thornberry, secretary of international trade shadow, asked why the government was talking about Brexit opportunities as the country faced persistent staffing and supply shortages and as exporters faced growing losses in EU trade and businesses in Northern Ireland were stuck.

In all of this together comes the new payment chief to talk about all the great opportunities that await us because of the great Brexit deal which is working so well right now, she said.