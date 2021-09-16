



Reporting Period: Thursday, September 9, 2021, through Wednesday, September 15, 2021. 16 September 2021 Below is a summary of how COVID-19 status has changed in the Sudbury & Districts Public Health Service area over the last seven days to the end of the day 15 September 2021: 39 new cases were reported and 19 cases were resolved. To date, 24 out of 39 cases had a mutation profile typically associated with a disturbing variant of COVID-19 (VOC). There were 2 active COVID-19 outbreaks this week, one of which was declared complete. There were no COVID-related deaths. At the end of September 15, 2021, there were 52 active cases in our service area and 1 active explosion in a school. There were no local cases in the hospital. All cases were isolated. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a total of 2,354 local cases of which 2,302 have been resolved, and 31 people have died in our service area. One thousand, one hundred and nineteen (1,119) were confirmed or assumed to be the disturbing variants of COVID-19 (VOC). Of the 262 local cases of COVID-19 reported as of June 1, 2021, 31 cases (12%) have been among fully vaccinated individuals. There were 197 cases (75%) in unvaccinated residents, while 34 (13%) occurred among those who received a dose of vaccine. During the same period, 8 hospitalizations were made among the unvaccinated (6 cases, 75%) and partially vaccinated (2 cases, 25%). Interpretation of vaccine status data: please note that the case count data by vaccination status are preliminary and highly subject to change. Comparing cumulative numbers from week to week can lead to inaccurate estimates of case counts according to vaccination status for the previous 7 days. Based on data from the last 14 days, the risk of contracting COVID-19 for unvaccinated residents of Sudbury and counties was 10.8 times the risk for fully vaccinated residents. Recent trends In the past 28 days, the overall incidence rate of COVID-19 in our area was 62.9 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Residents who were 20 to 29 years old had the highest rate at 147.0 per 100,000 population. Rates between 0 and 19 years old (98.7 per 100,000) and 30 to 39 years old (86.2 per 100,000) were also higher than the general rate in our area. Rates among all other age groups were lower than the overall rate.

The local incidence rate in the past 7 days was 19.6 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 10.6 cases per 100,000 in the previous 7 days.

Of the 39 new cases in our service area last week, 23 were a confirmed close case contact and 1 case was accompanied by an outbreak. This means that Public Health identified how these people were exposed to COVID-19 and was able to take prompt action to prevent further spread. Two (2) cases were travel-related, while 11 had no known epidemiological link. Two (2) cases remained under investigation.

Thirty-three (33) cases reported this week reside in Greater Sudbury, while 3 cases reside in Sudbury East and 3 reside in Manitoulin District. (Note: for information on defining these geographic regions, please refer to the daily COVID-19 case update at phsd.ca/COVID-19/data)

Between September 9 and September 15, Public Health identified 334 people who had had close high-risk contact with a COVID-19 case. This represents an average of 9.0 high-risk close contacts per local case reported in the last 7 days, compared to 1.0 high-risk close contacts per case reported last week. Public Health monitors directly and regularly with any close high-risk contact to monitor them for symptoms, ensure they are isolated (usually not required if fully vaccinated), and make testing recommendations according to provincial guidelines.

The positivity rate was 1.8% for the period September 1 to September 6, compared to 1.6% for the previous 7 days.

For the period September 8 to September 14, the effective reproductive number (Rt) was 1.12 for Northern Ontario and 0.99 for Ontario in general. Vaccination Program Update To date, a total of 291,090 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered to residents in Sudbury and counties. So far, 151,585 people have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 139,505 people have been fully vaccinated (currently as of 4pm on September 15, 2021). Note, this includes vaccines administered by Public Health, First Nation and indigenous communities, primary care and pharmacies.

During the last 7 days until the end of September 15, 2021, a total of 3,017 doses of vaccine were administered.

Overall, 86.3% of residents of Sudbury and counties aged 12+ have received the first dose of a vaccine, compared with 84.8% of all Ontario residents aged 12+.

Second doses were taken by 79.4% of those aged 12+ in Sudbury and counties compared to 78.5% of Ontarians of the same age. * Tariffs are based on 2020 population estimates by the Ministry of Finance to match provincial coverage calculations. Age group Dose 1% Coverage Dose 2% Coverage 80+ 100.0% 100.0% 70-79 96.8% 95.7% 60-69 93.3% 90.5% 50-59 82.4% 78.3% 40-49 78.9% 72.6% 30-39 71.5% 62.8% 18-29 72.1% 60.8% 12-17 74.3% 64.5% Stay safe for COVID Oh deer, archery has begun! Stay safe for COVID by wearing a mask (when applicable), practicing physical distancing, and washing your hands while hunting this season. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, postpone your hunting trip.

Start your day using the online self-assessment COVID-19 Based on your answers, the tool will recommend what you need to do next. Remember, if you are a close high-risk contact of a confirmed case, you should follow local public health guidelines and isolate regardless of your vaccination status. Screening and self-isolation help prevent the spread of the virus.

Apply for a new job? Many businesses have a COVID-19 vaccination policy. Mos vono. Take your two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Book an appointment, visit a mobile clinic, pop-up clinic or mobile clinic. Learn more by visiting the CA / COVID-19 / vaccine clinics.

Many children and young people have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents and guardians may ask if they should be concerned. Look at this top leaf from the Ontario School of Mental Health to find out what to look for, how to support your child and where to seek help. What’s new On September 14, the Government of Ontario issued regulations and guidelines for businesses and organizations to assist them in implementing the vaccination requirements test, which takes effect on September 22. For more information, read the full notice at news.ontario.ca.

Public health guidelines continue to strongly encourage anyone in charge of a business or organization to ensure that any person doing business for the business or organization does their work remotely, unless the nature of their work requires them to be instead of in the workplace. Although this is not required by the current Ontario Regulation 364/20 (Zone Rules in Step 3 and Out of the Roadmap)), limiting contact with individuals who are not part of your family continues to be a key measure in minimizing the impact of COVID-19, including the most disturbing transmissible variants.

In Sudbury and counties, cases of COVID-19 progression have been confirmed, and in these circumstances, high-risk close contacts are usually advised to isolate and require testing whether or not they are fully vaccinated. This is an additional measure needed to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. A case of progression is when an individual who has been fully vaccinated tests positive for the virus. As in all cases, the instructions given by Public Health to close contacts are based on a risk investigation and assessment. Message from Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Health Officer With the official start of autumn next week and the province that requires proof of vaccination in certain settings, it is the perfect time to get the COVID-19 vaccine if you have not already done so. Achieving the goal of 90% of qualified people being fully vaccinated against the virus is critical to preventing potential impacts on school or businesses and protecting the capacity of our healthcare system. Through modeling and forecasting, we anticipate that the fall and winter months will present some challenges. It is critical that we all take action within our control to reduce the impact of the fourth wave. Although the negative effects of COVID-19 are felt by everyone in our communities, those who work in healthcare see it on a daily basis. Step up to our diligent healthcare professionals who have taken every step to be there for us when we need them most. This work does not go unnoticed, and we greatly appreciate your dedication. Our local response to a global pandemic is a team effort that all support each other! Regular updates Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/date for regular updates on COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and possible outbreaks and exposures in Greater Sudbury, Sudbury County, and Manitoulin County. A detailed summary of the epidemiology was posted Monday that includes information about cases over time, case characteristics, potential exposures, case results, testing and explosions at objects. Furthermore, a detailed vaccination report is produced on Tuesdays that includes information about vaccine administration over time, by region, by brand, by dose, and by age group. The report also provides additional context by comparing our data with Ontario. For more information or if you have any questions, please visit phphsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Sudbury & Districts Public Health on 705.522.9200 (toll free 1.866.522.9200).

