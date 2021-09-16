Canada needs to “learn” from the pandemic crisis in parts of the West, Tam says

Canada’s top public health official says other provinces need to learn from the poor example of the pandemic set by Alberta and Saskatchewan if they want to avoid the crisis that is now affecting health services in those provinces.

“Do not be complacent,” Theresa Tam told a news conference today. “We have to be very vigilant against this virus. When you see it accelerating, act fast because, I think, we need to learn from the situation in Alberta and also in Saskatchewan at the moment.”

On Thursday, Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney reinstated strict and comprehensive measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, including a new requirement that people provide against vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain access to some businesses and social events.

Alberta has more than 18,000 active cases of COVID-19, mostly from every province now. There were 877 people in the provincial hospital with the disease on Wednesday, 218 of them in intensive care. Ontario, with a population more than three times that of Alberta, had 346 in hospital, with 188 in intensive care.

“It is now clear that we were wrong, and for that I apologize,” Kenney said in announcing the new measures.

Tam said that despite the fact that a large majority of Canadians are vaccinated, there are still seven million Canadians who have not been vaccinated and intensive care units in areas where vaccination rates are low are filling up in people in their 40s and Their 50s.

“When a lot of people get infected, even rarer events, in young adults for example, will become commonplace,” she said.

Avoiding more school blockages

Tam said the Canada Public Health Agency has looked at public health units across the country and found overwhelming evidence that areas with low vaccination rates are experiencing an increase in infections.

She said the regions of the country struggling the most with the pandemic spread in West Alberta, Northern Saskatchewan and the northern and inland parts of British Columbia.

“If we want to keep schools open, for example, we need to make sure we manage the transmission of the virus … to protect children under the age of 12 who cannot be vaccinated at the moment,” she said.

In parts of the country where increasing the vaccination rate is proving difficult, Tam said, authorities should impose restrictions on public health by limiting the number of people who can gather together, forcing masks to be worn indoors, washing hands and physical distancing.

If vaccination rates cannot be increased in those parts of the country and such public health measures are not introduced, Tam said, more restrictive measures such as blockades and home stay orders may need to be enforced.

“I think the jurisdictions need to be prepared for that potential, but if you act early, you can actually avoid those more restrictive measures,” she said.

“But if necessary, there may be more restrictions, and my colleagues hope this can be done in a more localized way in order to avoid the significant impacts of widespread restrictions. I think it can be done.”

Tam said that while no province is immune to the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19, the provinces in Atlantic Canada have managed to control the increase in the rate of infection by acting “quickly in reducing some localized measures”.