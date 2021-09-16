Piers Morgan will join News Corp. and FOX News Media in the global deal

The new global TV show will air overnight in the UK, US and Australia;

Morgan will publish two weekly columns online for the New York Post and The Sun;

HarperCollins will publish the sequel to the Sunday Times No1 bestseller, Wake Up.

Piers Morgan will join News Corp. and FOX News Media in a global deal, launching a new television show in early 2022. Morgan will also join The Sun and the New York Post as a columnist.

After the phenomenal success of his bestseller Sunday Times No. 1, Wake Up, HarperCollins UK has signed the worldwide rights to the new Piers Morgans title and will publish in solid, audio and digital formats.

Piers will also present a series of True Crime documentaries.

Piers Morgan said: “I’m excited to be back at News Corp., where I started my media career more than 30 years ago. Rupert Murdoch has been a consistent and fearless champion of free speech and we will build something new and very exciting together.

I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates everyone’s right to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be strongly explored and challenged.

I am also delighted to become a columnist for The Sun and the New York Post, two brilliantly successful and well-known newspaper brands.

I’m going home and I’ll have fun.

Rupert Murdoch, Chief Executive Officer of News Corp., said:

Piers is the broadcaster that every channel wants, but is too afraid to hire. Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling.

He has many passionate fans all over the world and we look forward to expanding his audience to the UK, FOX Nation, Sky News Australia, The Sun and the New York Post.

Robert Thomson, Chief Executive Officer of News Corp., said:

Piers passionately believes in the competition of ideas and the principle of freedom of speech, and he gives his perspective with a serious stupidity that is compelling to a wide and growing audience. He carbonates the debate with ingenuity, ingenuity and wisdom.

Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media, said:

Piers is an extraordinary talent. We look forward to him having an impact and exploring opportunities with him on all of our platforms, especially FOX Nation, where our subscribers will love his new show that tackles the topics everyone is talking about.

Rebekah Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of News UK, said:

The scaffolding will be the most brilliant draw of our new talkTV service and a fantastic columnist for The Sun. Sun readers love Piers and I’m glad he’s back. Welcome home! “

Paul Whittaker, Chief Executive Officer of Sky News Australia, said:

Piers Morgan is one of the strongest and most important voices in the media. Piers is fearless. We are delighted he will be joining the Sky News Australia lineup from the beginning of next year.

Piers Morgans’ new show will air on talkTV UK, FOX Nation for US audiences and Sky News Australia. The show will be produced and filmed at News UKs studios on London Bridge.

In the UK, News UK announced earlier today that it will launch talkTV in early 2022. The new channel will be widely available and will include a schedule of exciting new shows and TV content from existing brand stalls News UK. Other new talkTV shows and details of where the channel will be available will be announced in the coming months.

Winnie Dunbar Nelson, who worked with Piers Morgan on CNN and Good Morning Britain, is named Executive Producer. The show will be available to unions in other global territories.

Piers Morgan also joins The Sun and the New York Post as a weekly columnist.

Keith Poole, Editor-in-Chief, New York Post Group, said:

Piers Morgan is the perfect fit for The New York Post. We look forward to starting our newest Post.

Victoria Newton, Editor-in-Chief, The Sun, said:

Forget Ronaldo, this is the biggest comeback of the year.

HarperCollins will publish the best-selling Sunday Times book No. 1, Awake.

Charlie Redmayne, CEO of HarperCollins UK, said:

There is simply no one better than Piers Morgan to get people talking and thinking about the major issues affecting society today. We are excited to be working with Piers on his long-awaited follow-up book.

###

About UK News

News UK is one of the leading media businesses in the UK and Ireland. Her news brands include The Times, The Sunday Times, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday and The TLS. Wireless, our audio business, includes the national stations talkSPORT, Times Radio, talkRADIO and Virgin Radio — the home of the Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky and the Graham Norton Show on weekends — as well as major local market stations throughout Ireland. News UK is owned by News Corp. (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV), a global, diversified information and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and compelling content. For more information on our brands please go to www.news.co.uk or follow us on Twitter @NewsUK.

About HarperCollins MB

HarperCollins UK is a division of HarperCollins Publishers, the second largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 17 countries, and was named Publisher of the Year at the British Book Awards 2018. With over two hundred years of history and more than 120 Unique trace worldwide, HarperCollins publishes approximately 10,000 new books each year, in 16 languages, and has a print and digital catalog with more than 200,000 titles. Writing in dozens of genres, HarperCollins authors include Nobel Prize winners, the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Prize, the Newbery and Caldecott Medals, and the Man Booker Prize. HarperCollins UK has offices in London, Glasgow, Honley and Manchester, and can be found online at www.harpercollins.co.uk.

About FOX News Media

FOX News Media operates with FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, digital streaming services directly to the customer FOX Nation and FOX News International and the upcoming AVOD FOX Moti platform. Currently the number one network in all cables, FNC has also been the most watched TV news channel for more than 19 years in a row, while FBN currently ranks among the top cable business channels. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people every month.

contacts

UK News

Daisy Dunlop, Director of Corporate Affairs

Email and phone from the press office

HarperCollins

Fiona Allen

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 020 8307 4133

Sky News Australia

Emma Van Der Aa

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +61 (0) 434 001 589

Media FOX News

Irena Briganti

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 212-301-3608