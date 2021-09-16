Thousands of migrants await processing under the international bridge in Del Rio, says the mayor





SAN ANTONIO Thousands of people crossing the border into Del Rio are ending up under an international bridge, according to the city mayor. In July, the Border Patrol in the Del Rio sector encountered about 300 undocumented migrants. The mayor of Del Rio says 2,200 people showed up on Monday and that number continues to rise. This is beyond the crisis. This is urgent. This is terrible, said Bruno J. Lozano, mayor of Del Rio. We have up to 4,000 people crossing the Rio Grande, he said. Lozano says construction under the bridge began on Monday. The total as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday now stands at 5,600 immigrants, many of whom are Haitian, Lozano says. Asylum seeking is a legal process where immigrants are handed over at the border before their cases are assigned to the court. U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed that the bridge was serving as a temporary scene location to provide a shield from the heat as migrants waited to be taken into custody by the Border Patrol. Ad CBP says drinking water, towels and portable toilets have been distributed for use by migrants. The Border Patrol says the number of agents in the Del Rio sector has increased and is coordinating efforts to immediately address the current level of meetings with migrants. Lozano applauded the Border Patrol efforts, but said it was an overwhelming situation he saw coming. It was at an unprecedented time, and I forwarded this message in February to the administration, and I’m still waiting for the action plan, he said. Lozano expects more immigrants to go to Del Rio. The Border Patrol says most of the single adults and many families will continue to be expelled from the country under Title 42 amid the pandemic. As agents try to process large numbers of migrants, the capacity and where to place them all will be part of several factors influencing these procedures.

