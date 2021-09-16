International
Western University sets up a working group on sexual violence as students plan to leave
Amid a provincial request for colleges and universities to update their sexual violence reporting policies, West London University, Ont., Is setting up a working group on sexual violence and student safety, as well as mandating personal consent and prevention training. of violence against students and hiring new security guards.
The government has given high schools until March 2022 to update their policies with provisions that ensure that those who report sexual violence are not asked “irrelevant” questions about their sexual history, and so students who report will have no problems if they have violated school policies on alcohol or drugs.
The president of Western University, where four sexual assaults were reported last week to police and many more have been talked about on social media, said he welcomes the announcement by the minister of colleges and universities.
On Thursday afternoon, Western took things a step further, announcing a new action plan for student safety and crackdown on the working group to “better understand and eradicate sexual violence and create a campus culture where these actions are prevented.” unacceptable, “officials said in a statement.
We clearly have a cultural problem that we need to address.– Alan Shepard, president of Western University
“This has been an extremely difficult time for our students and the entire Western community. We clearly have a culture problem that we need to address. We leave our students and their families down,” said Western University President Alan Shepard.
A student outing is scheduled for Friday, to show support for survivors of sexual violence, to address “the widespread threat of rape culture on campus and underlying issues such as misogyny and queerphobia,” and to seek more resources good for student leaders, according to protest organizers.
In an email to CBC News, Western administrators voiced support for the exit.
“We see this as a positive step forward in publicly affirming a collective commitment to ending gender-based sexual violence. It is an opportunity to work together in Western culture and to ensure that everyone feels safe in campus. “
More security, more training
The immediate changes announced by the West on Thursday include:
- All students in the residence will need to receive a personal training course on sexual violence, consent and personal safety, starting Monday. The goal is to make it compulsory for all students.
- Up to 100 new “security ambassadors” will be hired as part of a new program to support students in the residence. They will be a mix of senior year students who will work during night shifts.
- Campus security patrols will increase from 7pm to 3am
- Four special police officers will be hired.
Compulsory training for all 5,300 students in the settlement took place with the Western Center for Research and Education on Violence against Women and Children. Faculty and staff training will also take place, the university said.
The working group on student safety and sexual violence will include student leaders, faculty, staff and community partners, officials said.
“We have a lot of work to do as a community,” Shepard said. “I have spoken to the injured students, and we are here to listen and work with them to find a better way forward.”
Violence and sexual assault are unacceptable and the complainants’ defense is critical to addressing the issues, he added.
“Western has onestrong politicsinstead of complying with the requirements set by the government today.
“Western has focused on addressing the culture of sexual violence on campus and will share more information on the further changes we are making to ensure our campus is a safe place for all students and our entire community.”
The university’s policy of sexual violence, changed in recent years, is progressive and focused on survivors, said Annalize Trudell, a spokeswoman for Anova, London, Ont., The agency that helps those dealing with gender-based violence.
“Overall it’s a good policy,” Trudell said. “It ‘s really focused on putting control in the hands of the survivor. You want to make sure nothing is done out of the survivor’ s control, because this is really the experience of rape is the loss of complete control and power for To you “.
More work with young people
“We know the best practice is that we want the survivors to run the process completely, and that’s really the ethics of that politics. Does that mean a lot of work has been done on the topic of sexual violence? “There is a lot more work needed.”
The Western University-based sexual violence policy went into effect on May 1, 2020, after months of consultation.
But no matter what policies exist, most sexual assault survivors do not make formal complaints to universities or the police, Trudell said.
“We need to continue to push and better understand where our gaps are, especially in youth engagement,” she said. “We’ve done a good job on campus of making people aware of what consent is, but how are we holding young people accountable? How are we engaging in a kind of peer culture where young people are calling other young people out? “These are areas where we need to do more work.”
Importers’s important to remember that those who detect sexual assault usually do so with friends or family, or on social media, and not with officials such as university administrators or the police, said Katreena Scott, director of the Center for Research and Education on Violence at Western University. Against Women and Children.
COVID-19 stalled important discussions
“There are many reasons people choose and do not disclose, and many reasons people choose and not to make an official report,” Scott said. “Just because something has been revealed on social media and not through the most official channels does not mean it did not happen.”
This September can be particularly difficult because freshmen who would normally have had a year of high school talking to their teachers about transitioning to post-secondary education did not get that opportunity because of distance learning, Scott said. Similarly, sophomores who would have last year’s orientation week and full school year to discuss gender-based violence were learning from home.
“This is by no means an excuse for behavior and it is not an excuse that they have not had personal experiences and therefore do not know how to be nonviolent, but it is the case that many important conversations take place in high school there may not be happened last year, “Scott said.
“Those experiences and conversations, with teachers and peers, about what is safe in relationships, what is healthy in relationships, what unhealthy relationships look like, what healthy manhood looks like, what unhealthy masculinity looks like in all those conversations “All those experiences have been less likely, so this group of students is coming to university at increased risk because it does not have all those experiences and conversations from which it can be built.”
