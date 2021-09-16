Philippine President Duterte is being investigated by an international tribunalExBulletin

The International Criminal Court has formally authorized an investigation into President Rodrigo Duterte’s fight against drugs. Human rights defenders and the families of the victims claim it as a victory.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

The International Criminal Court has officially authorized a formal investigation into the fight against drugs by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. This move casts a long shadow over Duterte. Human rights defenders and the families of the victims claim it as a victory.

NPR’s Julie McCarthy is covering this. Julie, why did the court authorize this investigation?

JULIE MCCARTHY, BYLINE: Well, this three-judge bias chamber said it had reasonable grounds to believe that the crime against humanity of the murder was committed as part of the anti-drug campaign. At least 6,000 Filipinos have been killed by the official count. Rights groups say that number could be four times higher. The judges also said the evidence that emerged, including 200 witnesses, showed that the drug war could not be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation. Instead, they said, the killings indicate a widespread and systematic attack on the civilian population.

MARTINEZ: How difficult will it be for prosecutors to prove the fact that the drug war was a crime?

MCCARTHY: Well, you know, this is the first time the court has actually investigated a national drug war. And there was a question of whether the court had jurisdiction because the Philippines had withdrawn from the ICC. The court resolved it by basically telling the Philippines, for the time you were a member, until March 2019, you are on the hook. But the first thing the prosecutor has to do is prove that these serious crimes happened. It helps that the drug war has a wide publicity and that President Duterte himself declared things like, I will kill you if you sell drugs. So there were death threats.

But the second stage is much more complicated. This is actually the connection of these specific crimes with particular perpetrators. Of course, here the expectation is that the prosecutor can make a connection with President Duterte. In fact, the prosecutor will also investigate the events in Davao City, where Duterte initially launched a bloody anti-drug campaign as mayor. And the court said there is ample evidence linking those previous events to the national drug campaign.

MARTINEZ: All right. So what are the biggest obstacles that the prosecution may face?

MCCARTHY: Well, you know, there is a history of perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity that hinder justice from escaping it. They can intimidate witnesses, destroy evidence. They can politicize procedures in order to incite a nationalist fire against the ICC. This is what the prosecutor is against. What can help a prosecutor is getting an insider to return the evidence. But again, this is unlikely in the current Philippine climate. Duterte’s harsh threats of assassination are extremely frightening. And they are an instigator to provide evidence against him.

MARTINEZ: Here’s the thing, though. I mean, Duterte’s tenure is until next year. And he is trying to list a descendant who can protect him from exactly this kind of investigation. And now that the investigation …

MCCARTHY: Yes.

MARTINEZ: … Is it a reality, Julie, I mean, how does that affect him in the presidential race?

MCCARTHY: Well, it certainly deepens the urgency for him to find a faithful offspring. And maybe he throws all his energy after electing his daughter, Sara Duterte to the presidency. You know, meanwhile, Duterte’s legal adviser said today that the government will not allow ICC investigators into the country. The fact is that this case may drag on after Duterte leaves office next June. And in the words of an ICC observer, international prosecutors have learned to play the long game if and when they should.

MARTINEZExBulletin International Correspondent Julie McCarthy. Julie, thank you.

MCCARTHY: Thank you.

