Hello to all of you.

Pleasures it is my pleasure to join you today and thank the Danish Government, IRENA, UNEP and WEF and all the other partners involved in organizing Energy Action Day.

The subject of this panel event, the passage of coal into energy purification, is absolutely vital.

Because, we want to avoid the worst effects of climate change, we need to send coal energy into history.

There really is no question about it.

When countries around the world signed the Paris Agreement in 2015, they pledged to limit global temperature rise to well below two degrees, targeting 1.5 degrees.

Because science shows that this will prevent the most severe impacts.

But that 1.5 degree limit will go beyond the possibilities if we do not act immediately.

That was the clear message from the IPCC in August, in their most recent climate science report.

To keep 1.5 alive we need to halve global emissions by 2030.

So the time to talk is behind us. We need urgent action now.

And especially in energy, which accounts for a quarter of global emissions.

The decarbonization of our energy systems is extremely achievable given the declining price of renewable resources and the risk of coal of blocked assets as a result.

So accelerating the clean energy transition is an absolute focus of the UK COP26 Presidency.

And we are seeing progress.

The Vulnerable Climate Forum has recently issued a statement that does not support any new coal power.

And countries like Pakistan have vowed to end the new coal power.

I look forward to hearing from Minister Aslam in this session about Pakistan’s clean energy transition and how international partners can support it.

Here in the UK, coal is less than 2 per cent of our energy mix and we plan to remove it completely by the end of 2024.

And under our G7 Presidency, the whole group is committed to switching to overwhelming energy decarbonization systems in the 2030s and to stop coal financing internationally.

South Korea will also end international coal financing, which means that two of the three largest financiers in the world will no longer put their money on coal.

To support the clean energy transition worldwide, our COP26 Presidency has also built international cooperation.

Because we recognize that by working together, we make faster progress.

Last year we started the COP26 Energy Transition Council, which brings together more than 20 governments and 15 international institutions, including development banks, to support the green transition in developing countries.

We have also launched Rapid Reaction Facilitation, which is currently responding to requests from over 15 countries for timely and flexible support with their energy transfer.

And we plan to build on these initiatives beyond Glasgow, so that strong partnerships between governments, investors and communities continue to drive the energy revolution.

We call on countries, regions, companies and investors to join the Powering Past Coal Alliance to accelerate coal removal, and the number of national government members has increased 25 percent since COP25.

And we urge financial institutions to move away from coal and seize the opportunity to invest in clean energy alternatives.

To encourage investment in emerging markets, we have brought together governments, investors and industry in dialogue, including through the Energy Transition Council, to build investment confidence.

And I am very pleased that public financial institutions are supporting countries with energy transitions.

Climate Investment Funds are a great example, and you will hear from their CEO, Mafalda Duarte, today, as well as hearing from Mary Quaney, CEO of Mainstream Renewable Power, a leader in working with local countries and communities to deliver clean switching energy to new markets.

The progress we have seen is fantastic, but there is much more to go ahead with COP26.

Because a gap remains. And it’s too big.

480 gigawatts of new coal-fired power stations are still planned worldwide.

So ahead of COP26 and at the summit, we need governments to make those strong, clear commitments to end coal pollution and prioritize clean energy.

We urge countries to end coal energy.

Gradually removing existing plants, vowing not to build any new ones, and ending international coal financing.

We need all investors, acting on our shared responsibility, to protect our planet.

And we must continue to build international cooperation, at COP26 and beyond, to accelerate the clean energy revolution during this vital decade.

Which, frankly, is not an exaggeration to say, will determine the course of our planets in the future.

I hope that the UN High Level Dialogue on Energy next week will see countries announcing ambitious actions on energy, including through their Energy Compacts.

And on COP26 Energy Day we will highlight countries’ commitments to increase clean power, stop new coal and support a fair transition.

Because the world needs to see urgent action for energy especially the global exit from coal to keep 1.5 degrees alive and to provide access to clean, affordable and reliable energy for all.

And I hope that today, you will have a productive discussion on practical ways in which we can foster action in energy, supported by international cooperation.

With such a panel, made up of trackers in their respective areas, working together, I am sure you will.

So let’s keep working together to revolutionize the way we empower the world.

Thank you.