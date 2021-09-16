Vladimir Putin says ‘several dozen’ in his inner circle tested positive for coronavirus





Putin said at a Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe, via video link that he was unable to attend in person as he is in quarantine.

“Unfortunately, I had to cancel my visit to Dushanbe at the last minute. I am very sorry about that, but this is due to the fact that in my immediate environment, cases of coronavirus have been identified,” he said.

“This is not one, not two, but a few dozen people. And now it is necessary to isolate yourself for a few days. Unfortunately, I can not shake hands with each of you, hug you. But of course, we are interested in we discuss the main goals of our organization albeit remotely “.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin said Putin was in quarantine after people in his inner circle tested positive for Covid-19. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had been tested negative for coronavirus and was “absolutely healthy”.

Peskov told reporters at a news conference that as “some people” in Putin’s entourage became ill, the president “should take a responsible position and not endanger the health of his colleagues.” The spokesman did not specify who tested positive and said he did not know if the individuals had been vaccinated. During a televised meeting with government officials and members of the ruling United Russia party, Putin said several people in his “inner circle” had contracted the virus, including a staff member with whom he worked closely Monday. The worker was vaccinated and recently “revaccinated,” Putin said, apparently referring to a boost that Russia is now offering to those who were immunized more than six months ago. “He was revaccinated, apparently, a little late. He got sick three days after the revaccination. The day before I communicated with him very closely, all day,” Putin said. “This is an experiment – let’s see how Sputink V actually works. Because mine [antibodies] are high. “I hope everything will be as it should be and Sputnik will show its high parameters for protection against Covid-19 in real life,” he added. Putin – who he was vaccinated against Covid-19 in March – had a busy day on Monday. He held face-to-face talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, met with a number of Russian Paralympians and inspected troops taking part in military exercises in Nizhny Novgorod. Russia is among the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, reporting the eighth highest number of cases globally. As of Tuesday, it had officially registered more than 7 million cases and 190,000 deaths, according to data from the World Health Organization. It is currently battling a devastating third wave of infections, with weekly deaths at some of the highest levels to date. Russia has developed several Covid-19 vaccines, but is struggling with low levels of vaccination, a problem caused by high levels of hesitation among its population. Just over a quarter of Russians have received the blow, compared to more than half in the United States and two-thirds in the United Kingdom, according to Our World in Data.

