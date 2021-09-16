NDP Singh confronts Fairy Creek protesters during the campaign stop in Toronto





A group of demonstrators called on Jagmeet Singh to make the stalemate of the old Fairy Creek cuts an election issue after the NDP leader made a push for voters in a ride held by the Liberals. “Indigenous communities must be supported. We can not come in as settlers and tell them what to do, “Singh told a handful of demonstrators in Toronto as they rode to Davenport. Singh said he has spoken to indigenous leaders in the area who want support with conservation efforts. But he said it is important for Indigenous people to guide any decision regarding resources in their traditional territory. Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested in protests over deforestation in the area on Vancouver Island since May when the RCMP began enforcing a BC Supreme Court order against blockades erected in several areas near logging sites. The forest company is on trial this week to apply for a one-year extension of the order. The story goes down the ad Read more: TikTok, video games and more: How are the candidates coming out of the voting in this election Niklas Agarwal, 25, with Climate Justice in Toronto, said the new federal Democrats should stand up and support the completion of all the old growth cuts in British Columbia. Agarwal said Singh makes efforts to connect with young people on social media and dancing on TikTok, but the New Democrats will lose new voters if he does not take a stand. “As young people we need a climate plan that is actually bold and transformative,” Agarwal said. The group was also disappointed, Agarwal said, that Singh would not say whether he would end the Trans Mountain pipeline. Earlier, Singh faced questions about the New Democrats tax on the rich and affordable housing strategy, key points of the party platform that have faced some criticism for lack of detail.















He said the New Democrats are proposing things that have not been done for a long time, but that does not mean they should not try. The story goes down the ad Singh said he would never consider taxing capital gains in key settlements. “This would never happen under a new democratic government,” he said. Singh added that he is not worried that progressives will vote Liberal and has stayed focused on the laser to criticize Justin Trudeau. The party will later visit Jack Layton’s former riding in Toronto-Danforth. She has been in the hands of Liberal Julie Dabrusin since 2015. Singh has said she would like to be seen riding in the name of his late ancestor. © 2021 Canadian Press

