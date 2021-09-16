International
The New Report claims that governments do not take climate urgency seriously
A September 15 report on CNN.com should raise important questions about the true commitment of national governments to climate-related goals set out in international agreements such as the Paris Agreement 2015. Is this much-discussed climate emergency that have we heard every day since Election Day 2020 a current emergency, or another narrative promoted by entrenched interests hoping to use it to justify more subsidy dollars?
The CNN report makes that a legitimate question. The report cites a watchdog group called Climate action tracker (CAT), which says its climate policy analysis adopted by dozens of national governments – including each of the G20 nations and the 27 countries that make up the European Union – comes to the surprising conclusion that none of them is currently in line meet the climate targets they agreed on under the Paris Agreement.
The CAT looked at several low-emission, emerging nations and found that one – the Gambia – could be what it calls 1.5 compatible, a reference to Paris’s intention to contain projected global warming at no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. But the Gambia and these other developing countries together represent a drop in the global emissions bucket. What really matters in addressing this climate emergency that our governments are telling us we are living is what the big emitters are doing.
More specifically, what matters most is what China, India and the United States do
USM
CNN reports that Niklas Hhne, a founding partner of NewClimate Institutes, a CAT partner, said “In May, following the Climate Leaders Summit and dialogue in Petersburg, we reported that there seemed to be a good momentum with new climate action commitments. But since then, there has been little or no improvement: nothing is Anyone will think there is all the time in the world when in fact the opposite happens. “
In particular, the CAT rebukes India, Turkey and Saudi Arabia for being so frivolous about meeting these climate commitments that they have not met a July 31 deadline to report on their progress. Many other countries, such as Mexico and Brazil, submitted reports, but without increasing their promises. Mexico and Brazil have not raised their targets since 2015, and Russia has stood out for presenting commitments that do not constitute a significant change.
The CAT says the US, Japan and the EU are all ready enough to meet their commitments in Paris. Apparently, the U.S. grade could improve if Congressional Democrats manage to pass their massive $ 3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill, which is laden with hundreds of billions in new subsidies, mandates and other rewards for their favored green energy industries – wind, solar and electric vehicles. With But of course, as I like myself and other writers Robert Bryce have recently noticed, the actual results of these and other policy efforts will eventually be limited by what economic realities will allow. Or, as one tech CEO recently told me, regulatory pushing can’t ruin people’s livelihoods.
That’s really all at the end of the day. Each of these national governments finds itself struggling to reconcile the commitments made in the global events pursued by society’s elites, who have been transported to several international capitals by thousands of private carbon-emission aircraft, to the realities faced by the people of those who try to keep jobs, heat their homes, and feed their families.
As we see with the massive inflation that is now taking place in the United States due to out-of-control government spending, these two competing ambitions are often inconsistent with each other. Thus, public officials are faced with the choice to act according to the story that the climate emergency is literally a life-and-death situation, or to act to preserve jobs and limit price increases in the grocery store, so that they with hope to keep their job in the next election cycle.
The CAT study shows that so far, they are almost all choosing the latter option. What he says about the climatic emergency story is open to interpretation.
