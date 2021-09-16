



Logan Smith graduated from Poole College of Management in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in International Business, as well as a new global career with BioMerieux, a French biotechnology company. Smith was part of the International Double Degree Program (IBDD) in partnership with the NEOMA School of Business in France. Smith withdrew from NC State, particularly Poole College, because of the wide international possibilities. Through the IBDD Program, Smith was able to quench his thirst for international knowledge and commitment and gain an internship at BioMerieux after his second year. Smith (center) at an FDOC on-campus concert in 2019 with NC State Latrell Hill alumni (left) and Belen Perez (right) BioMerieux was on my radar because they had previously hired another IBDD alum, Sydney Swain, Smith said. IBDD Program Director Robert Sandruck encouraged me to follow BioMerieux and take advantage of every opportunity they offer because of the French connection between the company and my planned academic path. Equipped with those tools, and a little patience and resilience, I took a practical position at BioMerieux after my second year. Armed with my experience at NC State, I feel a sense of responsibility to be, like so many alumni before me and so many alumni to come, a force for good in what is an ever-changing and increasingly complex world . Today, Smith is the reagent / packaging buyer for the BioMerieux global purchasing team. His responsibilities include managing packaging supplier relationships in the US, directing global strategies for specific packaging goods, and leading projects to promote CSR and risk mitigation efforts. Smith at the Christmas Market in Strasbourg in December 2019 while a student at NEOMA in Reims, France. Smith has been able to apply the NC State Think and Do spirit to his new career as well as his experience using new technologies and methods. He enjoys watching his global experience, even though his study trip abroad was interrupted by COVID, and sees its indelible impact on his personal, academic and professional life. I look forward to joining an excellent, reach-and-reach Alumni network in Poole, Smith said. As I continue to advance in my career and meet more and more people from all kinds of industries and backgrounds, I have come to realize that an NC State degree is synonymous with hard work and results. Armed with my experience at NC State, I feel a sense of responsibility to be, like so many alumni before me and so many alumni to come, a force for good in what is an ever-changing and increasingly complex world .

