



Bombardier is establishing Wichita as a center of excellence (COE) for Learjet as it shifts its facilities and staff there from production to maintenance and support of mid-range lights and aircraft. The move comes as company executives hope to reinforce in the market that activity at the Wichita site continues to thrive. In February, the Canadian manufacturer announced it was ending production of the Learjet this year after submitting a comprehensive plan to cut costs and become a clean business aviation entity focusing on its most profitable aircraft families. Global and Challenger. The decision was not taken lightly, President and CEO Ric Martel had said, noting, “The iconic Learjet has had a tremendous and lasting impact on business aviation.” With more than 3,000 Lears delivered since its first entry into the market in 1963 and more than 2,000 still in service, Bombardier executives stressed this week that the company was not abandoning the brand, but instead was making plans to increase efforts in the arenas of maintenance and support. Bombardier is actually planning to deliver the final Learjet early next year, but the transition is already underway with hangars being relocated in support of him and other activities as production begins to wane. Furthermore, Bombardier has begun training Learjet production workers to become certified airframe and power plant technicians to continue its support for the fleet. Chris Debergh, vice president of parts and OEM services for Bombardier, said this was a natural move because these workers are more familiar with the product line. He estimated it affects 130 to 150 employees. As a COE, Wichita will not only be a major maintenance center for Learjet, but will also serve as the “engineering heart” for the family including future and existing modifications and other support, including a parts store. Bombardier had already launched its “Racer” breeding program for the Learjet 40 and 45 with an upgraded packaged set to be performed in Wichita. Discovered after the announcement of the completion of the new production, the Racer program includes updating the internal and external components. The Wichita country is central to its Learjet efforts not only for the expertise and capabilities already integrated there, but for its location in the middle of the US market, which is key to aircraft operators’ access, Debergh added. Jean-Christophe Gallagher, vice president of services, support and strategy for Bombardier, had noted the questions raised by some following Learjet’s announcement about prospects for the Wichita site, but he stressed that his existing footprint there is needed as demand for services continues and that the site is “alive and well”. In fact, the country houses more than 1,000 workers. Along with announcing the Racer program, Bombardier had declared Wichita as its COE for special mission aircraft used for a range of activities, including air ambulance, military such as the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) aircraft program and uses other support. Some of the Learjet hangars will also pass for this use. The site is also home to Bombardier flight testing software, as well as the site of its largest service center that supports the Bombardier range of aircraft. Named the main base for support for NetJets’ Bombardier fleet, the location is continuing to grow with four hangars added in recent years and one or two more possible. The dedicated Learjet COE addition provides additional capacity for its maintenance activity there.

