GlobalVetLink Introduces TravelPass for Pets for International Animal Travel | National News





AMES, Iowa, September 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / – GlobalVetLink announces an industry standard upgrade to GVL Compliance Assistant software platform to help veterinarians prepare the required certificates of compliance for international travel. “GlobalVetLink knows that every veterinarian wants to feel safe doing what they do best, which is offering a wide range of services to their clients,” he said. Gary Ambrosino, CEO of GlobalVetLink. “GVL Pet TravelPass eliminates the search and preparation hours required to create accurate and compatible International Health Certificates for owners traveling with their pets. Our new Pet PetPassPass automates this process and gives veterinary practices a service of new and profitable to offer to pet owners. “ E GVL Pet TravelPassis an extension of the GlobalVetLink SaaS Assistant Compliance platform used by over 10,000 veterinary practices to create and submit health records electronically in accordance with horse-focused companionship, production and practices. GVL Pet TravelPass automates regulatory search with integrated country-by-country intelligent rule control. This replaces time-consuming manual research processes and eliminates errors that prevent many veterinary practices from providing international travel documentation services for pets. A simple step-by-step workflow gathers basic information provided by the veterinarian and creates an International Health Certificate (IHC), Veterinary Inspection Certificate (CVI) and Rabies Vaccination Certificate in ready-to-submit format, accepted by USDA and state animal health offices. E GVL Pet TravelPasscan be used to meet the requirements of international and domestic travel documentation. “GVL Pet TravelPass’ ability to simplify the creation of travel documents for dogs and cats is the first product of its kind,” he said. Matt Keller, Product VP at GlobalVetLink. “We are excited to simplify what hundreds of veterinarians have told us is a tedious and tedious process that they often avoid, with easy-to-use online software that eliminates complex paperwork that requires time and the need to understand. dark and confusing government regulations “ GVL Pet TravelPass is available now atwww.globalvetlink.comand offers an easy registration and start-up process, with no subscription fee or monthly minimum. GlobalVetLink provides unlimited support for practices starting with Pet TravelPass, as well as a comprehensive library of RACE CE approved training coursesthrough GVL Universitywith About GlobalVetLink GlobalVetLink is a leader in disease tracking andanimal health compliance documentationWith the GVL Compliance Assistant SaaS Platform collects, communicates and stores animal health registry information and complete certificates of complianceWith Veterinarians of all types have access to automated creation and electronic submission of critical compliance documents, and have a real-time connection to an extended network of testing laboratories for submission and tracking of results. The GVL Compliance Assistant is used by over 10,000 manufacturing, equestrian, and companion veterinary clinics to accurately create, manage, and file digital health certificates required by the USDA, state animal health offices, and international animal health agencies. GVL uses artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to securely authenticate, store and communicate animal health data. Investigations: Rebecca Haugland, GlobalVetLink, 515-817-5075, [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globalvetlink-introduces-the-pet-travelpass-for-international-pet-travel-301378831.html SOURCE GlobalVetLink

