Fossil fuel companies sue governments worldwide for $ 13 billion as climate policies threaten profits | Climate News

Fossil fuel companies are suing governments around the world for more than $ 18 billion ($ 13 billion) after actions against climate change threatened their profits, according to research conducted by the Global Justice Now campaign group and given exclusively to Sky News.

Five energy companies, including British companies Rockhopper and Ascent, are using a legal process that allows businesses to sue governments under international law governing trade agreements and treaties.

These corporate arbitration courts operate outside a country’s domestic legal system.

According to Global Justice Now, which has gathered publicly available information, five of the largest lawsuits in the process are being filed by TC Energy, RWE, Uniper, Rockhopper and Ascent Resources.

Image:

Canada-based TC Energy, the company behind the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, is suing the US government for $ 15 billion. Photo: TC Energy



According to the latest estimate of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the $ 18 billion they are collectively seeking is almost a quarter of all climate funding provided by developed countries to developing countries.

Rockhopper is currently suing the Italian government for $ 325 million (234.8 million) in a dispute related to the ban on offshore oil drilling near the coastline.

Ascent is asking for $ 118 million (163.3 million) from Slovenia after passing legislation requiring environmental assessments for fracking.

Canada-based TC Energy, the company behind the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, is suing the US government for $ 15 billion (9 10.9 billion) after the Biden administration canceled the project, citing the fight against climate change.

Meanwhile, German companies RWE and Uniper are suing the Dutch government for $ 1.6 billion (16 1.16 billion) and $ 1.06 billion (8 768 million) each following the Dutch government’s move to scrap coal and shut down coal-fired power plants by 2030. .

Image:

Uniper is suing the Dutch government after its move to remove coal and shut down coal-fired power plants by 2030



Most cases are being brought under the Energy Charter Treaty and are being held within the International Center for the Settlement of Investment Disputes, a branch of the World Bank.

The Energy Charter Treaty was created after the end of the Cold War and was created to ensure a stable and transparent legal framework that protected foreign investors as energy markets opened up.

Global Justice Now trade campaigner Jean Blaylock told Sky News: “Fossil fuel companies have to pay to fix the climate crisis they caused, but instead they want a payment.

“They are suing governments that take climate action through secret corporate courts, massively increasing the cost of climate action.”

She added: “These courts are built on trade deals and operate outside and replace domestic courts and legal systems. This means that a country that passes significant legislation to phase out fossil fuels could face a multibillion-dollar fine.” despite acting fully legally.Utsht completely undemocratic.

“These cases are becoming more common as governments commit to climate action. World leaders may finally wake up to the threat of climate and ecological crisis, but fossil fuel companies are keeping them for ransom, demanding increased payments. larger through corporate courts.

“When world leaders gather in Glasgow, they will make lofty promises of climate action, but all would be in vain if fossil fuel companies could sue governments in a state of climate paralysis. This could make a mockery of commitments. at COP26. “

Global Justice Now activists say the UK is a hub for the international arbitration system and that all but two of the top 30 law firms in the for-profit industry have offices in London.

Protesters are planning to gather outside these law and energy firms on Friday.

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Climate debate: Complete oil and gas exploration by 2050?



A Rockhopper spokesman told Sky News: “The Energy Charter Treaty is designed to provide a sustainable platform for investment in the energy sector. The Italian government issued licenses and encouraged significant investment in oil and gas exploration, based on this platform.

“It is clear that it is not equal to change the rules halfway. It is also important to note that those changes to the rules made by the Italian government were not related to climate change and that Italy continues to produce significant amounts of oil and gas within 12 kilometers of the Coast. “

A spokesman for the German company RWE said: “RWE is not suing the Dutch government for the decision to remove coal. We explicitly support the transfer of energy to the Netherlands and related measures to reduce carbon emissions.

“[But] Dutch law does not provide for the resulting damage to the property of the affected companies. “We do not consider this right.”

“RWE has therefore filed an arbitration claim against the Netherlands at the International Center for the Settlement of Investment Disputes [ICSID] in Washington under the Energy Charter Treaty.

Subscribe to ClimateCast on Spotify, Apple podcasts, or Spreakerwith

A spokesman for the Climbing Resources told Sky News: “The Slovenian Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Republic of Slovenia Institute for Nature Conservation, the Forestry Institute of the Republic of Slovenia, the Chemical Office of the Republic of Slovenia and the Conservation Institute of the Republic of Slovenia concluded that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was not necessary.

ARSO [Slovenian Environment Agency] the decision was not based on the recommendations of Slovenian experts and, moreover, it contradicted the opinions they gave.

“It is therefore openly arbitrary and unreasonable.”

A Uniper spokesman said: “The Dutch government has announced its intention to close the last coal-fired power plants by 2030 without compensation.

“Uniper is convinced that the closure of our power plant in Maasvlakte after only 15 years of operation would be illegal without adequate compensation.

“International law provides for a different standard of investment protection open to investors from other countries in international courts. The international court is appointed by both parties, the Dutch state and Uniper.

“We are convinced that such an international tribunal will also create an objective opinion.”

TC Energy said it was unable to comment further on a legal issue.