US plans to set up new system for international travel, including EU travelers Once ban is lifted





White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients has revealed that the United States is working to establish a system for international travel that is expected to consist of contact tracking. This means that by creating such a system, US authorities will have access to Coronavirus and other personal data of travelers in case they are exposed to COVID-19 disease during their journey, reports SchengenVisaInfo.com. According to Reuters, Zients had told the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board that the Biden administration has no plans to ease travel restrictions. However, tracking contacts will be helpful when restrictions are lifted in the future and when people around the world will be allowed to enter the US. “We are exploring considering vaccination requirements for foreign nationals traveling to the United States,” Declared Zients. No official statement has been issued as to when international travelers will be able to travel to the US. However, it has been suggested that EU travelers may be barred from entering the US until the 2022 midterm elections. The United States has held its borders for international travelers for more than 17 months in an effort to protect public health and the further spread of COVID-19 and its mutations. The US Department of State introduced four advertisements in 2020, which have banned entry for an unknown period for all persons traveling from Schengen Area countries, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa. The U.S. decision to continue maintaining restrictions on travelers who have been fully vaccinated against the virus has been seen as an outdated approach by many. Irish Ambassador to the US Daniel Mulhall and European Union Ambassador to the US Stavros Lambrinidis have said they expect the US to ease restrictions and allow families to get together. Moreover, the US is facing a lot of criticism for not allowing entry for vaccinated travelers, given that the US has significantly higher infection rates and lower vaccination rates compared to EU countries. According to World Health Organization (WHO) figures, as of September 16, the U.S. has identified 41,066,110 cases of Coronavirus infection. In the last 24 hours alone, the country registered 125,961 new cases. Earlier today, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported that the US economy is facing a loss of about $ 198 million per day due to current entry restrictions. Unlike the 2019 level, at present, the US has banned entry for more than half of the 20 most important markets in terms of entry costs.

