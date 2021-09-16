Piers Morgan will join FOX News Media, News Corp in a global deal that includes TV shows, columns, books





Veteran broadcaster Piers Morgan will join News Corp. and FOX News Media in a global deal that includes content on a range of platforms, including FOX Nation and New York Postwith “Piers is the broadcaster that every channel wants, but is very afraid to hire,” said News Corp. chief executive Rupert Murdoch. “Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and he says what people are thinking and feeling,” Murdoch added. “He has a lot of passionate fans all over the world and we can’t wait to expand his audience in the UK, on ​​FOX Nation, Sky News Australia, The Sun and the New York Post.” Morgan will launch a new television program in early 2022 that will air overnight in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. He will also publish two weekly columns for the New York Post and The Sun and write a sequel to his best-selling book, Awake, for HarperCollins. CNN, MSNBC SEE PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS AS FOX NEWS DEFEATS STRONG COMPETITION FOR THE 30TH WEEK STRAIGHT Morgans’ new show will air on talkTV UK, FOX Nation for US audiences and Sky News Australia. It will be produced and filmed at News UKs studios on London Bridge. Morgan will also present a series of true crime documentaries. Fox News Media Director Suzanne Scott is eager for Morgan to join the FOX Nation list. “Piers is an extraordinary talent,” Scott said. “We look forward to him having an impact and exploring opportunities with him on all of our platforms, especially FOX Nation, where our subscribers will love his new show that tackles the topics everyone is talking about.” Morgan is “excited” to return to News Corp. where he began his media career more than 30 years ago. FOX NEWS OUTDRAWS CNN, MSNBC COMBINED DURING AUGUST “Rupert Murdoch has been a consistent and fearless champion of free speech and we will build something new and very exciting together,” Morgan said in a statement. “I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates everyone’s right to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously reviewed and challenged.” continued Morgan. “I’m also delighted to become a columnist for The Sun and the New York Post, two brilliantly successful and well-known newspaper brands. I’m going home and having fun.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION Winnie Dunbar Nelson, who worked with Piers Morgan on CNN and “Good Morning Britain,” will serve as executive producer of his upcoming show.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/piers-morgan-fox-news-media-news-corp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos