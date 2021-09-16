Art Industry News: Art Figures-Abundance are on TIME’s list of the 100 most influential people on Earth in 2021 + Other Stories





The Art Industry News is a daily summary of the most important developments emerging from the art world and the art market. Here's what you need to know this Thursday, September 16th. NEED P TOR READING Immersive Van Gogh is Ticketmaster's most successful attraction The proliferation of "Immersive Van Gogh" shows in the US and North America has apparently made the production the most successful event. in the worldat Ticketmaster, where 3.2 million tickets have been sold so far. (Just do not confuse "Immersive Van Gogh" with "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" or "Imagine Van Gogh: Diving Exhibitions", which are separate companies.)Tickets for the comprehensive light display, which is operational in 21 cities, can cost up to $ 70 per pop.(Bloomberg) Christies will sell the collection of late stylist Herbert Kasper Art owned by tthe late American fashion stylist is expected to earn up to $ 11.5 million at Christie's this fall. Thirty-five drawings of the Old Master will be released on the block on October 14, with other works, including a painting by Fernand Legers The toilet woman(estimate: $ 1.5 million $ 2 million), to be followed. A portion of the proceeds from the 129 lots will go to an undisclosed charity.(Women's clothing every day) Art has an impact, Promise! A number of artists and figures from the art world are appearing this yearTIME 100list of the most influential people in the world. He Weiwei wrote the introduction for Cuban dissident artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara, while architect David Adjaye wrote for academics Felwine Sarr and Bndicte Savoy, authors of France's influential report on the return of art. There are Hal Foster in Barbara Kruger, Anita Hill in Mark Bradford and Thelma Golden in Tracee Ellis Ross. Who ever said that art was warm? (time) OpenSea Exec is charged for in-house trading on the NFT An anonymous senior executive on the popular NFT OpenSea platform has been accused of insider trading, buying parts of NFT collections before going public. The executor used crypto wallets to buy NFT before they were listed, then sold them a little later and returned the money to his personal account. OpenSea is reviewing the incident. (Technological chewing) LVVIZS & VIEWERS The UK gets a new Secretary of Culture In a surprise cabinet reshuffle, Oliver Dowden is out as UK culture secretary and Nadine Dorries is. Author and former Minister of Mental Health, she is probably best known for real television stations. The left-wing snowflakes are killing comedy, destroying historic statues, removing books from universities, "she said," and suppressing free speech. "(Evening Standard) Amy Winehouse gets a museum show The Museum of Design in London will hold an exhibition dedicated to the special style of the late singer Amy Winehouse. "Amy: Beyond the Stage", developed with the help of her stylist and her family, opens on November 26 with a range of guitars, handbags and outfits made for the singer by John Galliano and Moschino. (Evening Standard) Mega-Collector NIGO named Artistic Director of Kenzo DJ, art collector and founder of the A Bathing Ape clothing line has been chosen to lead the Kenzo fashion label.NIGO was an early supporter of KAWS and in 2005 commissioned a work by the artist, Albums KawsWith the Collector he sold that painting and others at Sothebys Hong Kong in 2019 for $ 28 million.(Complex) P ARR ARTSHIN Superflex will bring a climate message to the UN The Danish art collective is planning a 145-meter-long projection on the facade of United Nations headquarters in New York during the upcoming General Assembly. The 20-minute video, inspired by an invertebrate colony that plays a key role in removing carbon from the sea, will be shown in a three-hour loop every night from 8pm between 9pm and 9pm. ((TAN)





