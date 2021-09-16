



NEW YORK, September 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / –The Snaidero US New York Exhibition Hall redesigned by the Italian architect, Mario Mazzer has won the International Architecture Award 2021with The program is the oldest and most prestigious international building awards program, donated by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Center for Architectural Design and Urban Studies. The program received a record number of submissions from which the organizers created a shortlist of 450 projects. An international jury composed of several prominent architects, stylists, critics and educators selected the winners. Snaidero US President, Dario Snaidero hired Mr. Mazzer with the vision of transforming the showroom nearly 5,000 square feet into the ultimate one-stop shop for the most essential models for luxury homes, showcasing – for the first time – products from the company’s expanded collection. This means not only the kitchens on which the business originally built its reputation, but also the bathrooms, closet systems, storage systems and interior doors. The salon concept, which the architect likened to “writing a story”, expresses the company’s mission offer the best Made-in-Ital designs offering easy operation and stunning ambience. In the redesign, every detail contributes to the emotional energy of the environment while the materials and texts create a unifying thread. “We are very proud of this recognition,” he says Dario SnaideroWith “We have created a comprehensive space where homeowners, architects, interior designers and developers can explore our materials, design solutions and services to bring their vision to life in an easy way.” This is the second award for the project, after the NKBA Innovative Showroom Award (February 2021) About Snaidero US In business for decades, Snaidero US offers the best made inItal luxury home designs and is the leader in imports of european kitchen cabinets to north america. With its 20 stores, the family-owned and operated company is the exclusive distributor of Snaidero kitchen cabinets, designed by world-renowned architects and stylists and winners of 33 international awards. Snaidero The US own ELEGANT Custom the collection features ultra-luxury kitchen cabinets and box exclusive buffet systems for America. Her Living the collection includes high-end bathroom vanity, closet systems and interior doors. Snaidero US also serves the multi-dwelling luxury industry, as it has been partnering with leading developers since 1996 and has supplied products to over 210 projects to date. For more:www.snaidero-usa.comor @Snaiderousa onFacebook, TweetAND Instagramwith MEDIA CONTACTS Anna Paola Snaidero Gina Mok [email protected] 310-516-8499 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snaidero-usa-ny-flagship-redesign-wins-prestigious-international-architecture-award-301378204.html BURIMI Snaidero US

