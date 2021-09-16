Football News – England to host exciting new international football tournament





England will host the first iteration of a new international football tournament, the Football Federation has confirmed. The England women’s national team competed in the SheBelieves Cup every spring for five consecutive years from 2016. But the new tournament looks set to replace that event on the England international calendar, with Germany and Spain also confirmed as participants in the four-nation race. Premier League ‘It was terrible’ – Nuno defeats as Bergwijn and Lucas add Tottenham’s troubles to injury 2 HOURS AGO The fourth team involved has not yet been confirmed. “This exciting new addition to the international calendar promises to further accelerate the rapid growth we are already seeing in women’s football,” said Baroness Sue Campbell, director of women’s soccer at the Football Association. “Giving England fans the opportunity to see their team get some of the best opponents in the world on an annual basis will create considerable interest, leading to a wider fan base and strengthening core participation. He will also provide the England team with the best preparation to go to the major tournaments over the next four years. “ The competition will be played in a round-trip format, with matches organized in two heads, with dates expected to fall in the international window between February 14-23. Seats across the UK have yet to be confirmed, but the tournament will give fans a further chance to see the England national team in action as the popularity of the women’s game continues to grow. Fans will enjoy what to expect when England start their World Cup qualifier campaign on Friday against northern Macedonia. The match is manager Sarina Wiegmans first in charge since being announced as the permanent successor to Phil Neville, who was due to resign this summer but left his post early to join Inter Miami in early 2021 . Sarina Wiegman, the head coach of Team Hollande watches before the Group F match of Group F of Group F between the Netherlands and Brazil on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Miyagi Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Rifu, Miyagi, Japan. Image Credit: Getty Images The new tournament is the brainchild of Pitch International, a sports marketing agency. We’ve seen up close the increased appetite for high-quality women’s football through our Barclays FA Womens Super League distribution, ”said the agency’s women sports director, Cat Watson. We were excited to build our commitment to women’s football, investing in and offering a new tournament that would feature the best teams and players from around the world, to be broadcast to a global audience. football “There is always attention around him and he faces it,” Solskjaer told Ronaldo 2 HOURS AGO UEFA World Cup Qualification FIFA says most fans are in favor of the more frequent World Cups 2 HOURS AGO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/football/football-news-england-to-host-exciting-new-international-football-tournament_sto8545154/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos