Boyne Capital makes new investments in the platform Sonic Systems International, LLC | tidings





MIAMI, September 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Boyne Capital (“Boyne”) is pleased to announce that one of its subsidiaries has acquired a majority stake in Sonic Systems International, LLC (“Sonic” or “Company”), a leading provider of mission-critical support services in the commercial nuclear power industry. Based on Wilmington, NC AND Houston, TX, Sonic ‘s highly skilled workforce of certified nuclear technicians offers a range of services including non – destructive assessment, QA / QC, reactor fuel / maintenance, engineering and project management. The company serves most of America’s commercial nuclear reactors, the country’s most reliable and largest source of carbon-free electricity. Since the establishment of the Company in 1977, Sonic has developed a leading reputation for safety, professionalism and technical excellence, enabling it to become a trusted long-term supplier of leading OEMs and core nuclear services. Sonic is led by the CEO Bruce Schlueter which brings significant leadership experience in the non-destructive appraisal and industrial services industries. Boyne became a partner in the transaction with Breakwater North LLC (“Breakwater North”), whose Managing Partners, Ryan Mills AND David Faherty, bring energy financing and direct experience of nuclear operation, having served as marine nuclear engineers on board aircraft carriers and submarines, respectively. Main Street Capital Corporation provided debt financing and a co-investment in equity to support the transaction. Boyne Managing Partner and CEO, Derek McDowell, said: “The Boyne team is pleased to join forces with the management team of Sonic and Breakwater North. Sonic distinguishes itself with deep, long-term customer relationships, built on its credibility and consistent response as a partner. “We are excited about Sonic’s position in taking advantage of the revived growth of the nuclear power industry.” Former President Sonic, Dale Holbrook“I’m extremely proud of the Company ‘s growth over the last decade and I believe that the additional resources that new investors bring will enable the Company to become an even stronger supplier to the industry in the future. I look forward to I remain on the Board and the support of Bruce and the rest of the team in Sonic’s next growth phase. “ Breakwater North Managing Partners, David Faherty AND Ryan Mills, he added: “We look forward to working with Boyne and the Company’s management to pursue some exciting strategic initiatives as we seek to expand the breadth of Sonic’s services and enhance the Company’s reputation as a select vendor for the nuclear industry and other highly specialized. “ Sonic represents the latest platform investment in BCM Fund II (the “Fund”). Boyne Capital is committed to investing in the lower middle market sector, especially companies with incomes less than $ 100 million and with EBITDA of $ 3 million to $ 15 millionwith About Bojn Boyne Capital is a Florida-private firm based on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a wide range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products, niche manufacturing and business and financial services, among others. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and management partners to drive company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital needed to finance corporate growth and facilitate the partial or full exit of owners and shareholders. For more information, please visit www.boynecapital.com or call 305.856.9500. About Breakwater North Breakwater North is a private investment and consulting firm focused on acquisitions and unique growth opportunities in the mid- and high-end markets. The team consists of experienced professionals in finance and marine nuclear engineers with more than $ 30 billion of transaction experience and over ten years of active military experience and nuclear power. Breakwater North is uniquely positioned to access and take advantage of exclusive, targeted opportunities utilizing an in-depth network of professionals in a wide range of industries. For more information, please visit www.breakwaternorth.comwith About the Main Road Main Street is a leading investment firm providing primarily long-term debt and equity capital to low-middle market companies and debt equity to medium-market companies. Main Street portfolio investments are typically made to support management acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financing, refinancing, and acquisitions of companies operating in various industry sectors. Main Street seeks to collaborate with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally offers “one-stop” financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues in between $ 10 million AND $ 150 millionWith Main Street’s middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.mainstcapital.comwith Contact with the media Renny ti [email protected] View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boyne-capital-makes-new-platform-investment-in-sonic-systems-international-llc-301378959.html SOURCE Boyne Capital

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_stocks/boyne-capital-makes-new-platform-investment-in-sonic-systems-international-llc/article_07d55d63-8b47-5010-9137-261405218300.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos