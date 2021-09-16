US News & World Report, other college ranking services reward North Ohio University with a top position

US News & World Report has ranked Northern Ohio University third in the Best Regional Colleges in the Midwest and No. 4 in the Midwest for Best Value. Ohio Northern also settled in Nr. 6 in the Best Bachelors Colleges category in Washington Monthlys and ranked 8th on Niche.com from the 45 Top Private Universities in Ohio.

These recognitions reflect just some of the many recent high rankings by leading higher education evaluators who continue to regard the UN as a leading teaching institution throughout the region and nation. The annual rankings examine various criteria ranging from student-teacher ratios to socio-economic uplift. Together, they continue to emphasize ONU academic virtues and service-focused values ​​for students and graduates.

US News & World Report

In US World News and Reports Ranking of the 22 Best Colleges, ONU was ranked third in the Best Regional Colleges in the Midwest. This is the second year that the University receives this ranking and the sixth year in a row is ranked as one of the six best institutions in this category. Midwest’s top list of colleges and universities highlights schools that offer an exceptional undergraduate experience and a wide range of programs in the liberal arts and professional fields.

Also, for the second year in a row, Ohio Northern is ranked no. 4 in the Midwest for the best value. This ranking takes into account the academic quality and net cost of attendance for a student who has received an average level of need-based financial aid.

TJ Smull College of Engineering maintained its No. 29 ranking in the national list for university engineering and received a ranking of No. 19 in place for his mechanical engineering program. This fall semester marks the third year of operation for the James Lehr Kennedy Engineering Building, which has earned acclaim for its green design and technology and for its innovative academic space offerings.

Another important US News & World Report ranking includes Nr. 10 at regional level for the best university teaching program.

Princeton Review

The Princeton Review included Ohio Northern in its 2022 edition 387 Best Colleges annual college guide. This service lists colleges and universities primarily in student responses to their college experience. The publication notes that many students are drawn to the prestigious Raabe College of Pharmacy and other excellent academic options of ONUs, such as the high-ranking accounting program, the political science program, and the engineering school.

Students are also drawn to ONUs good financial aid and university sports, Princeton Review said, with one athlete adding that ONU was my most affordable Division III school option where I could play football and get a quality education.

The students also told the publication about the renowned Ohio Northerns faculty, who are outstanding and all influential in their field. Professors are friendly, down to earth, available for help and consultation, and care about student well-being and future endeavors.

On the whole, students call ONU a high-level education with a family-like atmosphere that is very conducive to learning and excellent in many disciplines, the publication says.

Washington Monthly

Washington Monthly ranks Northern Ohio Nr. 6 in the category Bachelor Colleges of its college ranking in 2021, and also named ONU Nr. 16 in the Best Bang for Buck Rankings: Midwest Category. This ranking service addresses the ability of financially challenged students to achieve marketable degrees at affordable prices.

Payscale.com

In terms of the success and earning potential of UN graduates, Payscale.com ranked northern Ohio 10th in the world. The best colleges in Ohio according to salary options list for 2021. According to Payscales statistics, the average base salary of an ONU alum is $ 72,000 per year, while the average career salary averages $ 108,900.

Forbes

ONU was ranked 219th on Forbes America’s Top Colleges 2021 list. Forbes uses federal databases, Carnegie Classification information, and other entities such as Payscale.com. Along with levels of academic success, Forbes examines factors such as graduation levels and return on investment. The finance-focused publication specifically recognized the non-Orthodox teaching atmosphere created by COVID-19. We took a pandemic year to reassess it (we suspended the list in 2020). As we watched Covid turn upside down, we realized we needed to change the way we measure the best colleges in America, he says.

We list only a fraction of American colleges and universities, only 600 four-year schools drawn from nearly 2,700 such degree-giving institutions in Forbes records in the US. Ohio Northern was one of only 15 higher education institutions in Ohio listed this year.

The fact of the College

The fact of the College characterizes itself as the largest source of higher education data and analysis in the country. The online resource helps students and families find the higher education most suitable for them by using objective study data to highlight the best institutions focused on results. Here are some of the 2022 Best Quality rankings for the UN:

# 10 of 73 in the Best Bachelor Schools in Ohio.

# 1 of 12 on Best Public Relations, Advertising and Applied Communication in Bachelor Schools in the Great Lakes Region.

# 1 of 11 in the Best Bachelor Schools in Journalism in Ohio.

# 1 of 19 in the Best English and Bachelor of Arts Schools in Ohio.

# 2 of 21 in the Best Pharmacy Diploma Schools in the Great Lakes Region.

Niche.com

Niche.com 2022 Best Colleges the list is based on key statistics analysis by the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews, the site says. It is also known for reviewing K-12 schools, postgraduate schools and places to live.

Some of his rankings in Ohio for the UN include:

The best Christian colleges: Nr. 1 of 17

Colleges with the Best Value: Nr. 3 of 75

The best colleges for business: Nr. 8 of 49

Education: Nr. 9 of 38

Best Colleges in Ohio: Nr. 11 of 79

College with the Best Academics: Nr. 11 of 79