Rankings: UW among the best in the world for health and life sciences





News publications The University of Washington is among the top universities in the world for health and life sciences studies, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2022. Ranking, published today, looked at four general disciplines: physical sciences, Life sciences, psychology AND clinical and healthwith In the physical sciences, UW was ranked no. 21 in the world, third among American public institutions. Physical sciences include mathematics and statistics; physics and astronomy; chemistry; and geology, environment, terrestrial and marine sciences. UW was among 107 institutions making its debut this year on the life sciences list, ranking 18th, or third among American public universities. This topic includes agriculture and forestry; biological sciences; veterinary science; and sports science. For the psychology ranking, UW was ranked among the 10 best American public institutions and No. 31 in the world. Psychology includes psychology; educational psychology / sports / business / animals; and clinical psychology. And, finally, for clinical and health rankings, UW decided no. 21, or third among American public institutions. This discipline includes medicine and dentistry; and other health subjects. The rankings included 1,523 universities from 98 countries and regions. Course tables use the same range of13 performance indicatorsgenerally usedWorld University Rankings 2022, however, the general methodology is recalibrated for each subject, with changing weights to suit specific areas. Tags (ies): Department of Astronomy Department of Chemistry Department of Earth and Space Sciences Department of Mathematics Department of Physics Department of Psychology Department of Statistics geology School of Dentistry School of Environmental and Forest Sciences School of Environmental and Forestry School of Medicine

