FIFA visits Nashville for World Cup potential tidings





NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) Officials with FIFA visited Nashville on Thursday to see if the City of Music could be a potential venue for the World Cup. They will also look at training facilities, including areas at Lipscomb University, Lipscomb Academy, Vanderbilt University, Trevecca Nazarene University, Nashville SC Stadium and Currey Ingram Academy. News4 took a look inside the largest football stadium in the entire United States. Five business executives in Nashville would chair the Nashville Local Organizing Committee if Music City is named a host city for the World Cup, the Nashville Convention and Visitors announced Thursday. FIFA officials and delegates are on the field now @NissanStadium As part of their tour of Nashville as a potential host city for # World2020 @WSMV pic.twitter.com/opsxrSgvTc – Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) September 16, 2021 John Ingram, owner of the Nashville Soccer Club, would serve as chairman of the Local Organizing Committee. He is the Chairman of the Board, Ingram Industries Inc., and the Chairman, Ingram Content Group LLC. Co-chairs of the Local Organizing Committee would include: Ian Ayre , Chief Executive Officer, Nashville Soccer Club, who will chair the Training Sites and International Relations / Logistics

Burke Nihill, President and CEO, Tennessee Titans, who will chair the Stadium committee

Colin Reed, Chairman and CEO, Ryman Hospitality Properties, who will oversee fundraising

Butch Spyridon, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., who will chair the Host City committee

Nashville is one of more than a dozen cities striving to be a host city for some of the 2026 games. Nashville may be closer to hosting one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

