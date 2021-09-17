Trudeau O’Toole’s main rival will push Canada to join US, UK and Australia security alliance

OTooles Commitment: OToole, whose Conservatives are colluding with Justin Trudeaus Liberals ahead of Monday’s election, was asked Thursday whether he would pick up the phone to ask other countries to allow Canada into the so-called AUKUS club.

Yes, OToole said at a campaign stop in Saint John, New Brunswick, before adding that Canada should be at every table where there is discussion on global trade, defending workers, security, cybersecurity, public safety and human rights. .

The Conservative leader then went on to criticize his liberal opponent: He is not being called in by other countries because Canada is becoming irrelevant under Mr Trudeau. We are becoming more divided at home, less prosperous and the world is a serious place with challenges.

Trudeaus receive: Earlier Thursday, Trudeau told reporters that the AUKUS deal is about nuclear submarines. He noted that Canada, unlike Australia, is not currently or soon in the market for sub-nuclear.

We will continue to work together with our partners to ensure that we are keeping ourselves safe and standing up to the challenges, including those posed by China, Trudeau said in Montreal.

He stressed that Canada continues to be a strong member of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which includes the AUKUS countries as well as New Zealand.

Before announcing the agreement: A Canadian government spokesman told POLITICO that Secretary of Defense Harjit Sajjan spoke to his British and Australian counterparts about AUKUS on Wednesday, while Foreign Minister Marc Garneau discussed it with his Australian counterpart.

Daniel Minden, a Sajjan spokesman, said Thursday in an email that they discussed the US and UK sharing nuclear-powered submarine technology with Australia. Minden also said that Global Affairs officials in Canada discussed the deal with officials from the U.S. Department of State.

A senior Canadian government official told POLITICO that AUKUS is dealing with the US and the UK sharing technical knowledge about nuclear-powered submarines with Australia.

The insider dismissed the idea that the deal is a “broader” deal.

“These are two partners who have technical knowledge about a nuclear-powered submarine leading Australia to the issue,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “We have been made aware of this, but it is only a very specific bilateral procurement agreement that they are creating.”

‘Kick in the back’: Canada’s public contraction on AUKUS came in contrast to that France ‘s reaction to the tripartite agreementWith the Agreement means that France looks set to lose a multibillion-dollar submarine deal with Australia.

“It’s a blow to the back,” said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. “We had established a trust relationship with Australia and that trust was betrayed.”

Elections in China and Canada: Foreign policy has so far received little political oxygen during the election campaign in Canada. But whenever it came to the surface, Ottawa’s test relationship with Beijing has been a prominent topic.

Trudeau has faced failure to secure the release of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, popularly known as the two Michael.

The men have been behind bars in China for more than 1,000 days on espionage charges, for which Spavor has already been convicted. Their so-called arbitrary arrests by Trudeau are widely seen as revenge for Canada’s December 2018 arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou with an extradition order from the US.

During the election campaign, OToole accused Trudeau of not taking the diplomatic hostage tests seriously. OToole has stressed that it would restore Canada’s relations with China.

Debate phase: Canada’s voice has been lacking, OToole said in a debate of leaders last week while criticizing Trudeau for not doing enough to put pressure on Beijing with actions such as banning Huawei from the Canadas 5G networks. We need to be leaders in our values, sir, and you have left the Michaelites down, and we need to get serious with China.

Trudeau responded by arguing the need for a more nuanced strategy to deal with China, which is Canada’s biggest and most delicate foreign policy issue.

If you want to take Michaels home, you don’t just leave tomatoes in the Pacific, Trudeau said. This is what Mr. [former Conservative prime minister Stephen] Harper tried for a number of years and got nowhere. You need to get involved in sophisticated ways with our allies, every step of the way.

What [could be] other: If resolved, O’Toole has pledged to immediately shut down Huawei devices from the country’s 5G infrastructure, pull Canada out of China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and seek to join the Quartet Security Dialogue partnership. which consists of Australia, India, Japan and the USA

The Conservatives have also pledged to pursue a Canada-Australia-New Zealand-UK partnership, which he called CANZUK, to deepen the Commonwealth Allies’ co-operation in areas such as trade, defense and intelligence.