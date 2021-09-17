International
After a one – year break, the Keene International Festival returns this weekend | Local News
After a year of planning after its cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Keene International Festival is back.
The festival will be held Saturday at the Keene Recreation Center at 312 Washington St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A free and family friendly event, the festival will feature a range of activities and performances for all ages to enjoy.
The festival was first organized in 2017 by a group of educators in collaboration with community organizations in the Monadnock Region. More than 500 people attended the first festival in 2018, and there were approximately 1,000 participants in 2019. The festival committee is co-chaired by local educators Elizabeth Nieuwsma-Dell and Ritu Budakoti, and additional local organizations like the Keene Public Library, Keene Parks & CheshireCountyhave Recreation & History Society became partners to bring the festival to life.
Nieuwsma-Dell said COVID, by offering its challenges, did not impact the festival as much as they thought.
We have not had any concerns from our vendors or performers, and the event is completely out of this year, which helps a lot, Nieuwsma-Dell said. “We were following all local and state protocols, and we had signs throughout the event reminding people of the distancing society.
This year will include more than 30 different music and dance performances, artisans, games and crafts for participants to engage and connect with each other, according to a press release.
One of the main purposes of festivals is to provide an opportunity for people to learn more than just the top of what Nieuwsma-Dell calls the cultural iceberg.
Often people experience tangible things only when they learn about a new culture: activities, food, different performers. We hoped to provide a space for people to see what was under it, connecting with people from different cultures, listening to their values and stories.
Attendees can also watch a global market at this event, in which local artisans will display and sell their works. Some of the vendors will sell goods such as Finnish bark handicrafts, Indian jewelry and patterns, Peruvian dolls, and more. Participants can take part in various activities and games, such as Japanese origami, mehendi and making the rakhi amulet, among many others.
New this year is a demonstration of Silambatam, which is an ancient form of self-defense from India and is known to be one of the oldest forms of martial arts in the world. Other performances include the Jamaican group Dis-n-Dat, the Nepalese dance by Nepalese students at Keene State College and the Indian Bollywood dance represented by the Keene India Association.
An essential part of the festival is its variety of food vendors, and this year local restaurants Yahso Jamaican Grill and Royal Spice will be on display. There will also be food and drink from around the world thanks to the Keene International Market. Completing the available kitchen, Finnish Mama will provide a selection of baked Finnish products and the Greek Orthodox Church of St. George will be back with home-made baklava.
The event is supported by Walpole Savings Bank and the Gallup Fund, with additional support from the Keene Human Rights Committee, the Keene India Association, Peoples Linen and the Main Street America group.
More information is available on the Keene International Festival website or on its Facebook page, or by contacting KIF Marketing Coordinator Jennifer Carroll at 352-1895.
