News: One day Music Partners with Local Playwright for the World Premiere of “Hands Through Veil”



Baltimore, MD “Hand Through the Veil” is best described as a period drama a thriller with mysterious elements. The story is compelling and original. Renowned author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle has spent years looking for contact with the other party. Famous magician Harry Houdini has been on a parallel journey to dispel the notion itself. With the help of the bold and unpredictable medium, Mina Crandon, the two come to the table for one final season. The baggage of all three brings with it results in a chaotic and strange experience that no one will ever forget.

Baltimore-based actor Sean Coe is the creative visionary behind the original production. Coes’s previous projects include “Beginnings and Bobby,” which, prior to the pandemic, won Best Pilot TV Screenplay at the Bare Bones International Film and Music Festival in Muskogee, OK, and was nominated for Best Feature Screenplay at the Festival Las Vegas International Film Festival Low to No. His short film, “The Sound of Wings,” was also shortlisted for the Georgia Short Film Festival.

‘Hand through the veil’ is my first show, he says when asked to show how it all happened. I had written a screenplay a few years ago that got an honor or two, but theatrically, I had always been an actor. Then came COVID and March 2020 found me with time in my hands. He goes on to explain how a conversation he had a few months ago came back to follow him.

Someone told me that she had worked with someone extremely talented but without controlling their ability. Some nights the person was brilliant and other times he seemed lost and was going through motion. This joined my long interest in the strange relationship between Doyle and Houdini, which led to Mina Crandon. I wondered, maybe she was gifted with a wild, unpredictable talent that could not be controlled.

I finished writing in a week, he says. It was easy, maybe a little too easy. I gave the script to a close friend, Ann Turiano, along with two bottles of wine in case she had to drink to pass it. Ann is an excellent theater artist and is also the Freehold Sisters Co-Artistic Director. Two days later, I received a message: Curse for you, good.

It was not long before Turiano signed on to play the lead role, Mina. The rest is history, Coe concludes with pleasure.

True true that the last week in October will be a historic story for the play and the playwright. Not only will Baltimore host the world premiere of “Hand Through The Veil,” but they have partnered with An die Musik, a classical, jazz and world music concert venue in downtown Baltimore. “Hand through the Veil” will be the first theatrical production ever played in this country in its history. That’s not all. In an unprecedented gesture, An die Musik has offered this production three days in a row to perform (October 29-31, 2021).

There is also a strong community aspect to the partnership. We aim to increase opportunities for local artists and bring our two different audiences together by inviting different musical acts to open for five shows, Coe says.

The music will be directed towards the era of the show (1920s), with a shell for Halloween weekend. Invitations for music performers are currently in process.

“Hand through the veil”

Written by Sean Coe

Directed by Chris Cotterman

Starring Ann Turiano, Doug Krehbel and Terrance Fleming

Located at the height of the Spiritualism movement of the 1920s, “Hand through the Veil” isolates three of the eras of the most prominent personalities in an imaginary encounter. With liberal doses of fear and humor, she explores the search for truth, not just in circumstances and events, but in ourselves. The three characters struggle with the perception of who they are versus who they want to be the author who hated his most famous creation, the runaway artist who wanted to be known as a magician, and the supposed medium on which this game focuses. What if you experienced a moment of great talent or ability and you can / never repeat it / rarely?

https://newplayexchange.org/plays/953230/hand-through-veil

Screening times:

October 29, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

October 30, 2021 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

October 31, 2021 at 3 p.m., and 8 p.m.

The show is suitable for theater-goers of all ages.

Tickets are $ 20.00 in person or $ 10.00 broadcast and can be found here

“Hand through the veil” on social networks:

Instagram

Facebook