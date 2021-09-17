International
News: One day Music Partners with Local Playwright for the World Premiere of “Hands Through Veil”
Baltimore, MD “Hand Through the Veil” is best described as a period drama a thriller with mysterious elements. The story is compelling and original. Renowned author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle has spent years looking for contact with the other party. Famous magician Harry Houdini has been on a parallel journey to dispel the notion itself. With the help of the bold and unpredictable medium, Mina Crandon, the two come to the table for one final season. The baggage of all three brings with it results in a chaotic and strange experience that no one will ever forget.
Baltimore-based actor Sean Coe is the creative visionary behind the original production. Coes’s previous projects include “Beginnings and Bobby,” which, prior to the pandemic, won Best Pilot TV Screenplay at the Bare Bones International Film and Music Festival in Muskogee, OK, and was nominated for Best Feature Screenplay at the Festival Las Vegas International Film Festival Low to No. His short film, “The Sound of Wings,” was also shortlisted for the Georgia Short Film Festival.
‘Hand through the veil’ is my first show, he says when asked to show how it all happened. I had written a screenplay a few years ago that got an honor or two, but theatrically, I had always been an actor. Then came COVID and March 2020 found me with time in my hands. He goes on to explain how a conversation he had a few months ago came back to follow him.
Someone told me that she had worked with someone extremely talented but without controlling their ability. Some nights the person was brilliant and other times he seemed lost and was going through motion. This joined my long interest in the strange relationship between Doyle and Houdini, which led to Mina Crandon. I wondered, maybe she was gifted with a wild, unpredictable talent that could not be controlled.
I finished writing in a week, he says. It was easy, maybe a little too easy. I gave the script to a close friend, Ann Turiano, along with two bottles of wine in case she had to drink to pass it. Ann is an excellent theater artist and is also the Freehold Sisters Co-Artistic Director. Two days later, I received a message: Curse for you, good.
It was not long before Turiano signed on to play the lead role, Mina. The rest is history, Coe concludes with pleasure.
True true that the last week in October will be a historic story for the play and the playwright. Not only will Baltimore host the world premiere of “Hand Through The Veil,” but they have partnered with An die Musik, a classical, jazz and world music concert venue in downtown Baltimore. “Hand through the Veil” will be the first theatrical production ever played in this country in its history. That’s not all. In an unprecedented gesture, An die Musik has offered this production three days in a row to perform (October 29-31, 2021).
There is also a strong community aspect to the partnership. We aim to increase opportunities for local artists and bring our two different audiences together by inviting different musical acts to open for five shows, Coe says.
The music will be directed towards the era of the show (1920s), with a shell for Halloween weekend. Invitations for music performers are currently in process.
“Hand through the veil”
Written by Sean Coe
Directed by Chris Cotterman
Starring Ann Turiano, Doug Krehbel and Terrance Fleming
Located at the height of the Spiritualism movement of the 1920s, “Hand through the Veil” isolates three of the eras of the most prominent personalities in an imaginary encounter. With liberal doses of fear and humor, she explores the search for truth, not just in circumstances and events, but in ourselves. The three characters struggle with the perception of who they are versus who they want to be the author who hated his most famous creation, the runaway artist who wanted to be known as a magician, and the supposed medium on which this game focuses. What if you experienced a moment of great talent or ability and you can / never repeat it / rarely?
https://newplayexchange.org/plays/953230/hand-through-veil
Screening times:
October 29, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.
October 30, 2021 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
October 31, 2021 at 3 p.m., and 8 p.m.
The show is suitable for theater-goers of all ages.
Tickets are $ 20.00 in person or $ 10.00 broadcast and can be found here
“Hand through the veil” on social networks:
Instagram
Facebook
Sources
2/ https://mdtheatreguide.com/2021/09/news-an-die-musik-partners-with-local-playwright-for-world-premiere-of-hand-through-the-veil/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]