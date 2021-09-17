China, France angry over new US security alliance with Australia and Britain

HONG KONG America’s new security alliance with Australia and Britain is likely to be greeted with rage by China, the unspoken target of Washington’s recent efforts to bolster its influence in the region.

And it was. But the pact also angered France, an old ally who thought its Indo-Pacific interests had been torpedoed by the deal with the submarine.

The French canceled a gala in Washington DC that was scheduled for Friday to mark the 240th anniversary of the Battle of the Cape, a critical French naval victory that helped the colonists win the American Revolution, the French embassy confirmed.

At a news conference Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the pact seriously undermined regional peace and stability, exacerbated the arms race and undermined international nuclear non-proliferation efforts.

Zhao added that any regional alliance should not aim at or harm the interests of third parties.

At a news conference ahead of Wednesday night’s announcement, a Biden administration official emphasized that the pact was not aimed at any country. “

But the AUKUS deal comes as the United States step up its efforts to oppose China.

It will allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time, using technology the US had previously shared only with Britain. The pact also allows for greater cooperation between the three countries in cyber capabilities and artificial intelligence, as well as in other areas.

It will also make Australia the seventh country in the world to have nuclear-powered submarines, after the US, Britain, France, China, India and Russia. Unlike those other countries, Australia has no nuclear weapons.

The US has shared this technology only with the UK, so the fact that Australia is joining this club shows that the US is prepared to take important new steps and break old norms to meet the challenge of China, Sam Roggeveen, director of the International Security Program at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, said in a statement shared with NBC News.

Relations between Beijing and Canberra have been in a downward spiral, with the US ally emerging as a key defender in the West’s efforts to combat China’s growing influence.

China, Australia’s largest trading partner, has launched a trade war in exchange.

There now seems to be little chance of improving ties, which the Australian government will have considered, according to Malcolm Davis, a senior strategy and defense analyst at the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy in Canberra, the Australian capital.

“I think China will probably increase the pressure on us as a result, but honestly we have to do it in order to ensure our security,” he said.

But it is not just China that has been angered by the deal.

France also expressed outrage after the deal brought its submarine construction deal for Australia, painted in 2016, to an unexpected end.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly expressed their dissatisfaction in a joint statementwith

“The US choice to exclude a European ally and partner such as France from a structured partnership with Australia, at a time when we are facing unprecedented challenges in the Indo-Pacific region,” they said, “shows a lack of coherence that France may notice.” only and regret “.

An apparently angry Le Drian later described the announcement as a blow to the back.

“This brutal, one-sided and unpredictable decision reminds me a lot of what Mr. Trump was doing,” he told France-Info radio.

We built a trust relationship with Australia and that trust was betrayed, he added. This is not done between allies.

Australia signed a 2016 deal with French shipbuilder Naval Group to build a new $ 40 billion submarine fleet. Naoya Masuda / Yomiuri Shimbun via AP file

Parly said Thursday that the government will try to minimize the financial impact of the canceled deal on submarine manufacturer Naval Group, which is largely state-owned.

Asked if France would seek compensation from Australia, she did not rule it out.

Staying out of the new alliance was a “big disappointment” for French trade, according to Frdric Charillon, a professor of political science at the French University of Clermont Auvergne.

“But what is perhaps most troubling now is … the growing lack of trust now between the Biden administration and at least some of the European alliance, including France,” he said.

“Washington seems to be creating the impression that maybe the new administration is (not) so different from the last one,” Charillon added.

In New Zealand, opposition leaders questioned why Australia’s neighbor and close ally had been left out of the loop.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her government had not approached as part of the pact, nor would I expect it to be.

But she added that any nuclear-powered submarine acquired by Australia would not be allowed in the country’s territorial waters, as its long non-nuclear policy prohibits the entry of nuclear-powered ships.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that despite the difficult feelings between rivals and some allies, this was simply an opportunity his country could not rule out.

strengths nuclear submarines were clear, he said: They are faster, they have more power, more theft, more carrying capacity.

“The Australians would expect me as Prime Minister to ensure that we have the best possible ability to keep them safe and not to stumble upon pursuing what I do best,” he added. And that’s what I did.

Jennifer Jett reported from Hong Kong, and Chantal Da Silva reported from Toronto.