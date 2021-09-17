People’s Party of Canada: Where in Canada can they play spoiler against the Conservatives?

TORONTO – These elections have brought a level of passion and sometimes anger not commonly seen in Canada. The Prime Minister and some liberal candidates in particular have been waiting for protests and aggression during this campaign.

Some of the protest activities have been attributed to supporters of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC). In the midst of all this, PPC has seen its popularity grow as it has apparently become a channel to express frustration over COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

The PPC received 1.6% of the popular vote in 2019 and did not elect any member of parliament. Many current polls put them in fourth place ahead of Bloc Québécois and Green.

Nano’s September 16 data project support of 6.7%, which is more than four times what they received in the last election. Even with the increase in support, the seat forecasts decide that PPC will win no more than one or two seats and probably none.

There have been two lines of thought on how PPC can affect the results of the major parties even if they do not send representatives to Ottawa. The first line of thinking is that they will not make much difference. At the beginning of the campaign, this was the usual view. In fact, I personally expressed this in an interview with CTVNews.ca on August 17, as part of a leading profile of PPC CEO Maxime Bernier.

Voter segments where PPC withdraws its support tend to overwhelmingly favor Conservatives so that a small fraction of the votes going to PPC will not change the results of any race because the votes where they well elected Conservative members by a wide margin.

The second line of thinking, which is prevalent now that their support has grown, is that they can attract enough conservative voters that their rise will share the right and give victory to the Liberals, the NDP or the Bloc. in close races.

Where exactly can PPC play a disruptive role against the Conservatives? Our table below breaks it down.

Given the very obvious link of PPC supporters to vaccine protests, we assumed that vaccine deniers are likely to be behind a good portion of PPC growth. We started by identifying the rescue tools predicted to have the highest percentage of people refusing a COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes from Environics Analytics Vaccine overview the database that respondents took from a Caddle survey and creates estimates for each postal code in the country about vaccination purposes. To do this, we combine Caddle survey data with demographics and use geodemographic modeling techniques to project the results in the field.

We found that, on average, 7% of Canadians say they will not be vaccinated. But that number varies quite a bit: this is 3% at the low end, rising to 15%. For this analysis, we identified releases:

· With a projected rejection of the vaccine of 9% or more;

· Where the 2019 race was won by <10%; AND

· Where the Conservatives either won the seat or took second place

Our sifted result is the list of removals below, where increasing PPCs can actually help left-wing parties hang on or even overturn Conservative departures. These crossings are in smaller communities and rural areas in the Atlantic of Canada and Quebec, with several movements each in Ontario and BC

Note that two of these exits have vacancies for PPC candidates, according to the PPC website, and some did not have PPC candidates in 2019 (indicated by a zero vote on the board).

This list of directions is consistent with Environics Analytics voter segmentation that identified segments like Aging Heartland, Older Rustic and Frankophones aux Villages that had relatively large PPC voting shares.

These segments tend to have voters from rural areas and the elderly with high voter turnout. However, the segment with the largest share for PPC, looks quite different. It is called Modest Metros, which is a newer, lower-income segment found in cities across the country.

This segment had the second lowest voter turnout of the 15 voter segments, which raises a third line of thought on the impact of PPCs: the party may also receive support from those who did not vote in 2019. If it is thus, PPC may not play spoiler for the Conservatives to the same degree if those supporters vote this time.

TAKAWAY

Where PPC withdraws votes from the Conservatives, they can actually help set up Liberal or NDP seats, or move Conservative seats to one of those parties if the races are tight. The largest number of these countries is in Atlantic Canada. We also need to look at voter turnout in countries and voter segments where the CPC does relatively well to determine whether the CPC managed to increase voter turnout.