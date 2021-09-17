NSW registers 1,284 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths after quarantine trial for international travel announced

NSW will take “an important step” towards living with COVID-19 by allowing some returning international travelers to be quarantined at home when they return to Sydney.

Main points: Two people who died in the reporting period were in their 20s

The home quarantine trial will begin in the coming weeks

The state government hopes to help expedite the return of Australians abroad

NSW reached another milestone vaccine today with 50 percent of people over the age of 16 now fully inoculated.

The state registered 1,284 new infections with COVID and 12 deaths in the 24 hours to 20:00 yesterday.

Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said as the state “increasingly” favors more freedoms, “nothing would give us greater joy” than seeing hotels returned to tourists, instead of being used as quarantine facilities.

The pilot, who will be operated on and monitored by NSW Health and police, will allow about 175 fully vaccinated people to be quarantined at home for seven days.

Currently, people coming to NSW from abroad have to be quarantined at a hotel for 14 days.

Participants in the pilot, which will be run in partnership with Commonwealth, must have had both doses of a vaccine accredited by TGA COVID-19.

Participants will be selected by NSW Health, based on a risk assessment framework and may include some NSW residents, some non-Australians and some Qantas air crew.

NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres described the trial as “an important step” in the state’s guide to living with COVID-19.

“We can not stay locked up forever. We need to be able to learn what happens when we quarantine people at home,” Ayres said.

“Sydney is a global city and needs to engage with the globe.”

He said the four-week trial would also help with Australian citizens who were unable to return home during the pandemic.

“This is a really big step and a light for any Australian who is still overseas because of hats, and have not been able to return home,” he said.

“We want to be able to take those hats off and do it as soon as possible, but we want to be able to make sure we do it in a very safe way.”

Two of the 12 people who died in the reporting period were in their 20s.

One was from Sydney Western and had a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

She died at Nepean Hospital, and Deputy Chief Health Officer Marianne Gale said she was in critical condition.

Next was a resident at the Life Without Barrier group home in Wyong, Central Coast, and got her infection there.

She was unvaccinated.

Three of the deaths were residents of nursing homes in Dubbo, in the west of the state.

Three people in their 50s died, and the others were in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

Seven of the 12 people who died were not vaccinated, two had a dose and three were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 1,245 cases of COVID-19 hospitalized, with 228 persons in intensive care, 112 of whom require ventilation.

Of the persons in intensive care, 172 are unvaccinated, 50 have received a dose and six have been fully vaccinated.

