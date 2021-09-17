International
Alberta post-secondary schools are rushing to choose between compulsory vaccinations and restrictions
Many post-secondary classes were canceled on Thursday as Alberta’s 26 universities, colleges and polytechnics tried to figure out how to operate under the new COVID-19 public health rules.
Nine of the larger institutions had already decided that everyone on campus should be fully vaccinated, with implementation dates set to ensure adequate timing of vaccinations and the two-week period for the vaccine to become fully effective.
Alberta’s new exclusion program of restrictions that allows institutions to waive requirements for distancing and capacity by requiring people to be vaccinated or have evidence of a negative COVID-19 test goes into effect Monday.
Meanwhile, new distancing requirements that took effect Thursday prompted the universities of Alberta, Calgary and Lethbridge, polytechnics NAIT and SAIT, MacEwan and Mount Royal universities and many colleges to cancel classes.
Some have closed their campuses by Sunday.
“I would not suggest this would be without challenges,” Bill Werry, executive director of the Alberta Post-Secondary Council of Presidents, said Thursday. “It will be challenging.”
Werry said institution leaders are rushing to sort out the logistics. Who will ask students and staff for proof of vaccination, and where on campus? Who pays for the tests?
Schools that were not already committed to seeking vaccinations or negative tests have even more decisions to make.
Laurie Chandler, press secretary for Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides, said that until they approve the exclusion program, schools will have to keep everyone on campus at least two meters away. Internal camouflage is also mandatory for all institutions for now.
Another hit for high school students
Thursday’s closures were a major disappointment for students, said Rowan Ley, president of the University of Alberta Student Association. Some students had bused to campus before realizing the lessons were canceled, he said.
“It is clear that a last minute decision was made and there was a symbolic process to try to implement it,” he said.
Jorgia Moore, vice president, interior, of the NAIT Student Association, said a closed campus was another pandemic hurdle that students did not need.
“I think everyone’s hope was that it was just a kind of return to normalcy and we were allowed to have those personal connections,” she said. “It was clear in the last two weeks that this was not the case it would be.”
By late Thursday, several schools had announced their plans.
E University of Alberta intends to resume personal lessons on Monday and will require evidence for the first dose of the vaccine after October 4 and the second dose by November 1. Staff, students and others whose vaccinations have not taken effect by those dates will not be allowed on campus.
Concordia University of Edmonton has chose to move classes online until October 3rd. Classes on campus will resume the next day when staff, students, contractors and volunteers must prove they have done at least one stroke. Dual proof of vaccination is required by October 25th.
Lac La Biche-based Portage College has decided not to approve the exclusion program on its seven campuses, said president and CEO Nancy Broadbent.
Vaccination rates are low in northern Alberta, she said, and the college wants to keep students in school.
“Mandatory vaccines mean we are sending people home,” she said. “So instead we will go back to social distancing.”
Although shooting will be required in student residences, Portage is now moving several classrooms into larger spaces so that people can disperse.
